'Virat is a superhuman. MS has ice running through veins': Australia star dissects captaincy styles of Kohli and Dhoni

Indian cricket first witnessed the seamless transition of captaincy between MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli and then saw Rohit Sharma become a part of the leadership bunch. The three figures have distinguished styles when it comes to the captaincy role. While Kohli has a reputation for wearing his heart on his sleeve, Dhoni is known for his calm demeanour. Rohit is also labelled as a cool customer who offers freedom to the players.

Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson had dissected the captaincy patterns of Dhoni and Kohli, having played under both the skippers in the Indian Premier League. Watson was a part of Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings before retiring from all forms of cricket in 2020.

ALSO READ | 'Want to play every game as wicketkeeper. But we have Rishabh...': Ishan opens up on competition with 'talented' Pant

Kohli may not be a part of the current leadership panel but the flamboyant batter is credited for bringing in fitness culture and helping the Test team scale new heights.

"Virat as a leader has done incredible things, the way he has been able to push players, he has got such high expectation from himself and he brings that to every game he plays. For me, I believe Virat is a super human, he knows how to push players around him. Virat is an incredible good guy, he is a well-balanced character off the field, knowledge he has is fascinating. It was a great experience for me to work with Virat at RCB," Watson said on the 'ICC Review'.

Watson further pointed out how Dhoni's cool temperament and instincts augur well for the team. "MS Dhoni has got ice running through his veins, his ability to take pressure out of a team environment, he trusts his players, he makes sure everyone has faith in their abilities. He knows what works for himself and people around him. He trusts his instincts on the field, he trusts that players will do their research and do what is needed on the field," he added.

Rohit last week was named the Test captain after Kohli's exit from the role. He is currently leading the Indian team across all three formats and Watson feels Rohit's captaincy inspires from his "elegant" batting approach.

"He is such a natural and easy leader. I watched him closely leading the Mumbai Indians and nothing seems to faze him. He goes about his work incredibly well, he has had experience leading teams as well, captaining a franchise like Mumbai in high-pressure situations. There is always high expectation from Mumbai in the IPL. I love watching Rohit bat, he is an elegant batter and he brings that to his captaincy," Watson further said.