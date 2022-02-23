'Want to play every game as wicketkeeper. But we have Rishabh...': Ishan opens up on competition with 'talented' Pant

Indian cricket team have a plethora of options for all their department, across formats, the wicketkeeper's position being one of them. Rishabh Pant has become the primary-choice option, but the management have Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan and even part-timer KL Rahul to choose from. And on Tuesday, the youngest of the lot, Ishan, opened up on the competition with his former U19 teammate Pant.

Although both were part of the same India U19 team, Pant had broken into the senior team set-up back in 2018, following his impressive run of form in the Indian Premier League. Ishan made his international debut only in 2021.

Speaking to Times of India, Ishan admitted the competition being a healthy one between the two and feels that he has to make the most of the opportunities presented to him when Pant is not part of the team.

“Obviously, I want to play every game as a wicket-keeper-batsman. But we have Rishabh, who's done so well for the team. So, I must make do with the opportunities I get, which is fine with me. Competition is always a healthy thing,” he said.

The 23-year-old further opened up on his friendship with Pant and said that he never once felt that he has to take the latter's spot in the team.

“Oh yes, he’s [Rishabh Pant] a very good friend. Whenever both of us are around, you’ll find us hanging out a lot with each other. We just keep watching movies whenever we find the time. We also talk a lot about cricket with each other about the game, what could’ve been done differently. I speak my mind with him, and he does the same. Never once has it crossed my mind that I want his place and I can assure you, that’s been the case with him too. And most importantly, when we are in the middle of our cricket routines, we don’t even think we’re competing with each other,” he added.

Come the Sri Lanka T20I series, where India will play three matches at home, Ishan will have the opportunity to prove his worth as a wicketkeeper-batsman with the selectors resting Pant for the series. The 24-year-old was in fact released from the bio-bubble on Saturday and hence Kishan has played the wicketkeeper's role in the third T20I against West Indies in Kolkata.

“When you have good competition going with a talented player, there’s great fun to it too. You begin to realise those important things all by yourself-play good cricket and everything else will take care of itself. I love wicket-keeping so whenever an opportunity comes, I’ll try and give it my best,” he added.

Pant will however face stiff competition from Sanju Samson, who has been recalled to the Indian T20I side for the home series.