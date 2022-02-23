‘These are very lonely battles sportspeople go through’: CSK star on Virat Kohli's lean patch

Virat Kohli is regarded as one of the best batters in world cricket but the former India captain has not been able to score big in the recent outings. In the series against West Indies, Kohli managed just 26 runs in three ODIs. The right-handed batter, however, produced a slightly better performance in the T20Is, where he scored a half-century in the second match, following which he left the bio-bubble.

As Kohli witnesses a significant dip in his batting, which also include an over two-year century drought, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player Robin Uthappa empathised with the former India captain. The CSK batter hopes Kohli has a support system, who can help the latter during these tough times.

Uthappa further highlighted the mental battle an athlete experiences during these period, which he feels are the “lonely battles" a sportsperson faces during their career.

Also Read | 'Getting the players to play at their highest...': Gavaskar names 'biggest challenge' for captain Rohit Sharma in 2022

“If you feel someone is off, then you ask them 'Hey, how are you? Are you okay? Do you want to talk about something?' To have that much empathy as a human being to ask 'Is everything fine?'… I really hope somebody is doing that with Virat Kohli, because it's very hard for someone like him, the kind of thoughts that must be going through his mind.”

"For someone of his calibre to not score a hundred for three years, the ghosts that he must be dealing with must be immense. I truly hope that there is someone who he trusts completely that he's having conversations with. These are very lonely battles that sportspeople go through," said Uthappa on Mind Over Medals a weekly sports podcast by News9.

Kohli will now be seen in action in the two-Test series against Sri Lanka, a format in which he has failed to notch a single ton since November 2019.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON