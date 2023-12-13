'You talk about Virat Kohli, he is right up there...': Dale Steyn's big praise for SA star after 2nd T20I win over IND

India went 1-0 down in the ongoing three-match T20I series against South Africa, losing the second match by five wickets with seven balls despite the hosts needing to chase down a target of 152 in just 15 overs. India's innings ended with three balls still left due to rain, with their score reading 180/7 in 19.3 overs.

Dale Steyn said that while Reeza Hendricks had some luck, he made the most of it(Getty Images)

South Africa came out all guns blazing after the extended rain break and their top order was the chief reason as to why they stayed ahead of the required rate throughout the powerplay of five overs. Reeza Hendricks was at the forefront of the efforts and he ended up scoring 49 in 27 balls.

Hendricks has showcased scintillating form in white ball cricket over the past couple of years, with many arguing that he should have opened the innings for South Africa in the 2023 World Cup ahead of captain Temba Bavuma. After the second T20I on Tuesday, South Africa pace great Dale Steyn said that Hendricks' cover drive is right up there in terms of technical astuteness with that of former India captain Virat Kohli. “He played so beautifully, technically correct but he also has an incredible power game and he is a wonderful timer of the ball. We talk about Virat Kohli having the classical beautiful drive, Reeza Hendricks is right up there in playing that shot,” said Steyn on Star Sports. “You saw tonight how well he played. He read the game well, took it on when it needed to be done. It was a superb knock.”

India were unlucky

Steyn said that while Hendricks had his fair share of luck, the 34-year-old made the most out of them. “India were a little unlucky. They found the edge of his bat once or twice at the start. They put in a second slip there, he was quite in position and they went a little wide but he managed to get a couple of sneaky boundaries but that's cricket. He rode his luck and batted really well at the end of the day,” he said.

The opening partnership between Hendricks and Matthew Breetzke lasted just 2.5 overs but brought up as much as 42 runs. It was broken only due to a run out caused by a horrendous mix-up between the two batters. Hendricks and captain Aiden Markram then put up 54 for the second wicket off just 30 balls.

While Hendricks, Markram and Heinrich Klaasen then fell withing a few balls of each other, David Miller and Tristan Stubbs' 31-run stand off 22 balls for the fifth wicket put South Africa on the brink of victory. Andile Phehlukwayo then finished it off with a six off the second last ball of the 14th over.

