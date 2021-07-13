Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'You want to do that, but nobody has the audacity to do it': Chopra lauds India skipper Kohli's 'in your face' attitude
'You want to do that, but nobody has the audacity to do it': Chopra lauds India skipper Kohli's 'in your face' attitude

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra praised captain Virat Kohli's in your face' attitude.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUL 13, 2021 02:41 PM IST
Aakash Chopra lauds India skipper Virat Kohli's 'in your face' attitude.(HT Collage)

Team India skipper Virat Kohli is a passionate cricketer and he does not shy away from letting the world know that. Be it his elaborate celebrations of opposition wickets, or displaying pure aggression with the helmet on, Kohli's unfiltered emotions are a unique aspect of his game. This is something that even Aakash Chopra is appreciative of.

Former India opener said Kohli's 'in your face' attitude is audacious and not everyone's cup of tea. While speaking during a video uploaded on his YoutTube channel, the cricketer-turned-commentator remarked that the Delhi-born cricketer knows how to take the crowd along.

ALSO READ| May his soul rest in peace’: Sachin, Sehwag, Shastri & others mourn death of 1983 World Cup winner Yashpal Sharma

"He is in your face all the time. He is a captain who also knows how to take the crowd along. You want to do that, but nobody has the audacity to do it. Because that is the thing that matters the most," said Chopra.

Chopra also heaped praise on Kohli's fitness, saying he has taken the standards to a different level.

"Every generation needs a different captain. The generation he is leading right now and the ones to come in the future, fitness is going to be paramount for them. He took this team to a different level. He set new fitness standards," explained the former right-handed batsman.

Meanwhile, Kohli and Co. are currently in the UK. Following their defeat in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand, they were given a 20-day break. With less than one month remaining for the start of the five-match series against England, the team will soon get back to training.

The first Test will be played at Trent Bridge, on August 4.

On the other hand, India's limited-overs squad will lock horns with Sri Lanka in a three-match ODI and a three-match T20I series on Lankan soil. The side being captained by Shikhar Dhawan and coached by batting legend Rahul Dravid.

