‘May his soul rest in peace’: Sachin, Sehwag, Yuvraj & others mourn death of 1983 World Cup winner Yashpal Sharma

Former India cricketer and a member of 1983 World Cup-winning squad Yashpal Sharma passed away on Tuesday due to cardiac arrest at the age of 66. He is survived by his wife Renu Sharma, two daughters and a son.

Born in Ludhiana on August 11, 1954, Sharma was regarded as one of the finest middle-order batsmen. After making his international debut in 1979 against England, Sharma played 37 Tests for India, scoring 1606 runs with two centuries and nine fifties.

He made his ODI debut against Pakistan in 1978. He had represented India in 42 One Day Internationals in which he scored 883 runs. He was known for his stroke-filled half-century in the semifinal against England in the 1983 campaign at Old Trafford will forever be etched in the public memory.

The fans and people from the cricket fraternity took to Twitter to offer condolences to Yashpal Sharma's family. Here are some of the reactions.

Shocked and deeply pained by the demise of Yashpal Sharma ji. Have fond memories of watching him bat during the 1983 World Cup. His contribution to Indian cricket shall always be remembered.



My sincere condolences to the entire Sharma family. pic.twitter.com/WBQ6ng2x8I — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 13, 2021

So sorry to hear about #YashpalSharma Paaji 's passing away, one of the heroes of our 1983 WC win. Heartfelt condolences. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/Toh3wLHNAw — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 13, 2021

Heartbreaking to learn about the passing away of 1983 World Cup winner #YashpalSharma .

My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.

Pray that his soul attain Sadgati. Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/Cz0URjCTjY — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) July 13, 2021

The 1983 WC winner Yashpal Sharma sir was a bundle of energy. It’s heartbreaking to learn that he is no more. Rest in peace, sir. My thoughts and prayers with his family #YashpalSharma pic.twitter.com/sPNeqtvBOm — ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ | Dodda Ganesh (@doddaganesha) July 13, 2021

Extremely saddened to hear about the demise of Yashpal Sharma paaji . Hero of our childhood because of his role in 1983 World Cup. Oam Shanti 🙏 — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) July 13, 2021

Saddened by the passing away of ace cricketer & 1983 World Cup winning member Sh Yashpal Sharma.



He had an illustrious career & was India's second-highest run getter at the 1983 World Cup. He was also an umpire and national selector. His contribution won’t be forgotten.



ॐ शांति pic.twitter.com/fhra6UcngV — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) July 13, 2021

Heartbreaking news of the passing of Yash paji…sending sincere condolences to the family. Thoughts and prayers. R.I.P.

Om Shanti 🙌 — Wear a Mask. Stay Safe, India (@cricketaakash) July 13, 2021

Shocking to know about the demise of World cup 1983 winning team member Sh. #YashpalSharma. may god give strength to the family and may his soul RIP sir 🙏 pic.twitter.com/rVCaxK0S9s — Siddharth Kaul (@iamsidkaul) July 13, 2021

Very sad news of the untimely demise of Yashpal Sharma paaji. May his soul rest in peace. My condolences to his family and loved ones 🙏🏻 #YashpalSharma — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 13, 2021

Devastating news of the passing of Yash Paaji. He was one of the hero’s of 1983 World Cup winning team and was a very affable person. Heartfelt condolences to the family. Thoughts and Prayers. Om Shanti🙏 pic.twitter.com/k4EB3fz0fU — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 13, 2021

Shocking to hear about the passing of Yashpal sharma. One of the heroes of our first World Cup win. Condolences to his family and friends. — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) July 13, 2021

Disheartened to hear about sudden demise of YashpajI…a World Cup winner…..My condolences to the family 🙏🏻 #YashpalSharma — parthiv patel (@parthiv9) July 13, 2021

Extremely saddened by the demise of former Indian cricketer and one of the architects of the 1983 WC winning team.



Your contributions will always be remembered, Yashpal paaji ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/QpLxXErRW8 — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) July 13, 2021

Shocked to hear about the passing away of a World Cup winner, Yashpal Sharma ji ! He served as an Indian selector too. Condolences to his family. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) July 13, 2021

Shocked to here demise of #yashpalsharma pahjii

Heartfelt condolences to his family pic.twitter.com/LQEfRcD4Rp — Munaf Patel (@munafpa99881129) July 13, 2021

Shocked to hear of the passing of #YashpalSharma ji. An Indian cricket hero and a part of the legendary 1983 World Cup winning squad. My condolences to his loved ones. pic.twitter.com/Ry7z9miPsB — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) July 13, 2021

Sad to hear the demise of my former team mate and friend #YashpalSharma! He was one of the main heroes who helped us lifting the 1983 world cup! May his soul rest in peace 🙏! — Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) July 13, 2021

Shocked and pained to learn about the sudden demise of Shri Yashpal Sharma. He will always be remembered for his knock of 89 runs against West Indies, which provided impetus to India's world cup journey in 1983 and his overall contribution for #TeamIndia. — Jay Shah (@JayShah) July 13, 2021

Yashpal Sharma played his last game in international cricket in 1985 during the West Indies tour of India. He was also a national selector during the early 2000s.

