'You will soon be on the receiving end': Harbhajan Singh's cheeky reply to Shoaib Akhtar's hilarious banter on Twitter

Harbhajan Singh and Shoaib Akhtar have added a new chapter to their India-Pakistan-related banter on social media as the off-spinner responded to the Pakistani pacer's leg-pulling tweet after their T20 World Cup meeting in Dubai.

It all began during IPL 2021 when Harbhajan Singh, while being a part of the Kolkata Knight Riders, playfully taunted his good mate Akhtar, saying Pakistan should just forfeit as he expects India to beat their neighbours once again in a World Cup match. However, as it turned out on October 24, the "Men in Green" broke the WC jinx as they romped home to a 10-wicket win to get off to a winning start.

Also read: Zaheer Khan's big warning to India ahead of New Zealand clash at T20 WC

Soon after, Akhtar poked fun at Harbhajan, asking about his whereabouts in a cheeky Facebook video. The two then got together for a chat to discuss the match, where Akhtar took the opportunity to pull Bhajji's legs.

While posting a screenshot of their video, he wrote: "My dear friend Baji just pulling your legs"

My dear friend Baji just pulling your legs 😂 pic.twitter.com/sBB1PuYHhz — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) October 26, 2021

The veteran off-spinner then replied to his tweet, saying: " Bandha ban ja.. time badalte time nahi laggega. You will soon be on receiving end."

Bandha ban ja.. time badalte time nahi laggega 😜.. you will soon be on receiving end 😎 https://t.co/PAoeKVnLP6 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 26, 2021

Meanwhile, India will next face New Zealand in their second Super 12 match of the showpiece. Both sides will be on equal footing, having lost their opening games to Pakistan. On Tuesday evening, the Black Caps were handed a five-wicket defeat.

For India, their biggest concern will be Hardik Pandya and his fitness. The Indian all-rounder was taken to the hospital for scans after taking a blow on the shoulder while batting. A BCCI official provided an update on his situation, saying:

"Yes, Hardik's scan reports have come and the injury is not very serious. Also the fact that there is a six-day gap between two games gives him enough time to recuperate," a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

"But obviously, the medical team would wait and watch as to how he shapes up during the training sessions," he added.