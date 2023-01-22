Young Comrade Shield: Attarde, Gohil run through MIG CC

Victory Cricket Club’s Shashank Attarde (5/53) and Vijay Gohil (4/58) bundled out MIG for just 185 runs in a quarter-final game of the Young Comrade Shield cricket tournament at the MIG ground Bandra.

In another game, New Hind Sporting Club were 253 for four in 56 overs against DY Patil Sports Academy at New Hind ground, Matunga, at the end of the first day.

Brief scores: New Hind Sporting Club 253/4 in 56 overs (Siddhant Adhatrao 78*, Pranav Kela 56, Sumit Ghadigaonkar 45) vs Dr DY Patil SA, MIG CC 185 in 44.3 overs (Pragnesh Kanpillewar 57, Kaushal Valsangkar 55; Shashank Attarde 5/53, Vijay Gohil 4/58) vs Victory CC 20/2 in 11 overs.

MFA League: Waves ride on striker Koli’s goal

Waves FC scored a 1-0 win over Future Stars FC ‘B’ in a second division quarter-final play-off match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Saturday. Striker Maunish Koli netted the lone goal in the 23rd minute to secure Waves’ victory and a place in the semi-finals.

In another match, Rudra Super Stars got the better of Ruffians FC ‘A’ by a similar 1-0 margin with striker Divesh Chandi scoring the all-important goal.

Results: Second Div (quarter-final play-off): Rudra Super Stars 1 (Divesh Chandi) beat Ruffians FC ‘A’ 0. Waves FC 1 (Maunish Koli) beat Future Stars ‘B’ 0.

Squash: Divvij upsets Agastya in five-game thriller

Maharashtra's Divvij Dave upset the higher-ranked Agastya Rajput 10-12, 11-8, 8-11, 11-8, 11-7 to storm into the boys' under-13 semi-finals of the All-India Willingdon JSW Junior Open at the Willingdon Sports Club.

Akanksha Gupta, the girls' under-15 top seed from Maharashtra, outplayed Tamil Nadu's Sangamithra Shanmugham 11-0, 11-5, 11-1 to set up a last-four clash with Statemate Anika Dubey, who had to dig deep before getting the better of Rajasthan’s Chhavi Saran 11-9, 11-9, 9-11, 11-6.

Results (all quarter-finals): Yusha Nafees (UP) [1] bt Purav Rambhia (MH) [9/16] 11-4, 11-6, 12-10; Ishaan Dabke (MH) [3/4] bt Agastya Bansal (MH) [5/8] 11-5, 11-6, 4-11, 11-5; Anshuman Jaising (MH) [3/4] bt Varun Shah (MH) [5/8] 8-11, 11-6, 11-4, 11-6; Rahul Balakrishna (KA) [2] bt Rachit Shah (MH) [5/8] 11-9, 11-6, 12-10; Akanksha Gupta (MH) [1] bt Sangamithra Shanmugham (TN) [5/8] 11-0, 11-5, 11-1; Vyomika Khandelwal (TN) [2] bt Aelina Shah (MH) [5/8] 8-11, 11-7, 11-9, 11-5; Anika Dubey (MH) [3/4] bt Chhavi Saran (RJ) [5/8] 11-9, 11-9, 9-11, 11-6; Rudra Singh (MH) [3/4] bt Diva Shah (MH) [5/8] 11-9, 7-11, 11-3, 11-9; Shresht Iyer (KA) [1] bt Shreyansh Jha (MH) [5/8] 11-5, 11-1, 11-6; Divvij Dave (MH) [5/8] bt Agastya Rajput (MH) [3/4] 10-12, 11-8, 8-11, 11-8, 11-7; Swarit Patil (MH) [3/4] bt Ansh Somani (MH) [9/16] 11-2, 11-0, 11-1; Dhruv Bopanna (TN) [5/8] bt Rudra Pathania (CH) [2] 16-14, 11-7, 12-10; Aroma (UP) [1] bt Kimaayra Jain (MH) [5/8] 11-3, 11-3, 11-3; D Nitiyasree (TN) [2] bt Soniya Waghamare (MH) [9/16] 11-4, 11-6, 11-4; Fabiha Nafees (UP) [3/4] bt Raayisha Naik (MH) [9/16] 11-1,11-2,11-1; Aahana Singh (DL) [3/4] bt Ananya Ganesh (TN) 7-11, 11-4, 11-8, 13-15, 11-5; Kiaan Kanade (GJ) [1] bt Vivek Shinde (MH) 11-8, 11-4, 10-12, 11-6; Sahil Waghamare (MH) [2] bt Tilakvir Kapoor (MH) 11-3, 11-3, 11-5; Shourya Rakshit (MH) [5/8] bt Sufiyaan Hubli (GA) [3/4] 11-4, 11-7, 11-5; Aaditya Shah (MH) [5/8] bt Vihaan Chandhok (DL) [3/4] 11-5, 11-8, 11-7; Aashi Shah (MH) [1] bt Mahika Subramaniam (MH) [9/16]; Shanaya Roy (MH) [3/4] bt Jerusha Jebindran (TN) [5/8] 12-10, 11-5, 11-8; Sudhanjali Yadav (MH) [3/4] bt Devki Anand (MH) [5/8] 11-7, 11-5, 11-5; Yashika Vinothkumar (TN) bt Yogita Pardhi (MH) [9/16] 11-7, 11-1, 11-1.

Bombay YMCA athletics: Sawani emerges fastest woman

Sai Sawani of Fr. Agnel Gymkhana emerged as the fastest woman in the 100 metres sprint, clocking a time of 12.23secs in the 45th Bombay YMCA State-Level Annual Athletic Meet, organised under the auspices of the MCDAAA by the Bombay YMCA, Physical Education Department, at the Mumbai University Pavilion tracks, Marine Lines.

Anaush Menezes of Infinity Sports Club took the silver medal with a time of 13.08secs, while Shreya Acharya of JSD Sports Foundation claimed the bronze in 13.21secs.

Results: Boys’ U-18 - 800M: 1. Harshal Gaikwad (Pro Athletes Academy) - 2:07.03secs, 2. Abhisheikh Mishra (Infinity SC) - 2:08.41secs, 3. Yash Jadhav (Gupta SA) - 2:09.01secs; Women - 1500M: 1. Aditi Patil (TMCPY) - 5:27.12secs, 2. Jaisual Soni (Infinity SC) - 5:52.60secs, 3. Poonam Gupta (Seven Star SA) - 6:38.04secs; Women - 100M: 1. Sai Sawani (Fr. Agnel Gymkhana) - 12.243secs, 2. Anaush Menezes (Infinity SC) - 13.08secs, 3. Shreya Acharya (JSD Sports Foundation) - 13.21secs; Girls U-18 - 100M: 1. Aliza Mulla (Fr. Agnel Gymkhana) - 12.91secs, 2. Tanya Vakil (Ravi Athletics Group) - 13.20secs, 3. Arpita Gawade (TMCPY) - 14.01secs; Girls’ U-16 100M: 1. Shriya Rohidas (Somaiya SA) - 12.87secs, 2. Riana Saraiya (The Cathedral & John Connon) - 12.99secs, 3. Sakshi Patil (TMCPY) - 13.29secs; Boys U-16 - 100M: 1. Saif Chafeka (Fr. Agnel Gymkhana) - 11.32 secs, 2. Soham Sawant (TMCPY) - 11.66 secs, 3. Laxman Shetkar (GATE) - 11.97 secs; Men- 400M: 1. Avinash Kushawaha (Pro Athletes Academy) - 50.74secs, 2. Amit Reuben (Ravi Athletics Group) - 52.10secs, 3. Girish Castelino (Abhuday SA) - 52.81secs.

CCI Snooker Classic: Simranjeet brushes aside Kushwaha

Mumbai cueist Simranjeet Singh showed great character and solid fighting spirit as he brushed aside Piyush Kushwaha of Bhopal in a hard-fought 3-2 (46-58, 54-16, 57-47, 31-57, and 69-56) victory in a best-of-five-frame third qualifying round match of the CCI Snooker Classic 2023, organised by the Cricket Club of India, and played at the CCI’s Sir Wilson Jones billiards hall.

In another interesting match, CCI cueist Kanishk Jhanjaria faced a strong challenge from Akshay Kumar who grabbed the opening two frames to enjoy a 2-0 lead. But, Jhanjaria fought back and won the remaining three frames to complete a 3-2 (12-81, 36-54, 68-53, 73-38, and 54-26) win.

Results: Round 3: Jaison Malhotra (Delhi) bt Imran Khan 3-1 (58-34, 4-91(49), 63-18, 67-64); Anant Mehta bt Parth Shah (Guj) 3-1 (37-76, 61-46, 65-57, 58-40); Shivam Arora (Pune) bt Jenil Patel (Guj) 3-1 (62-66, 83-41, 88(88)-0; 87-15); Asutosh Padhy (Odisha) bt Dhiren Margi 3-0 (54-36, 86(71)-13, 84-62); Rajeev Sharma bt Akshay Wadkar 3-0 (64-45, 60-18, 53-41); Rafat Habib (Rlys) bt Pranav Todi 3-1 (41-50, 74-12, 60-39, 62-21); Kanishk Jhanjaria (CCI) bt Akshay Kumar 3-2 (12-81, 36-54, 68-53, 73-38, 54-26); Simranjeet Singh (Mumbai) bt Piyush Khushwaha (Bhopal) 3-2 (46-58, 54-16, 57-47, 31-57, 69-56); Vishwajeet Mohan bt Abhishek Bajaj 3-1 (68-11, 52-65, 49-42, 77-36); Vishal Vaya bt Vishal Gehani 3-1 (73-34, 29-61, 63-8, 51-43); Shoaib Khan (Rlys) bt Suraj Shirke 3-0 (69-12, 83-38, 56-55); Pratyush Somayajula bt Sagar Desai 3-1 (66-1, 40-52, 80(39)-16, 58-47); Rajwardhan Joshi bt Samay Wadhwan 3-0 (46-33, 49-1, 71-29).

Daksh, Yash shine for MCC (Black)

Leaders MCC (Black) beat Jwala Sports Foundation by four wickets in the 6-team MCC Double-Leg Pro-40 league, played at the Oval Maidan. Daksh Burman (81*) and Yash Ramchandani (57) were the architect of Black’s fifth win in six outings.

Brief scores: JSF Club 230/9 (Aadil Kagilwala 63, Ismail Kazi 41*; Arjun Chintala 3/30, Chetan Wagh 2/29) lost to MCC (Black) 231/6 (Daksh Burman 78*, Yash Ramchandani 57) by 4 wkts, MCC (Yellow) 281/6 (Pratik Chavan 163, Nitin Vishwakarma 55) beat MCC (Blue) 102 (Nishant Trivedi 4/23, Chandan Jaiswal 3/20) by 179 runs.

