Under-14 Giles Shield: Arnav, Arjun star in Swami Vivekanand's win
Arnav Lad and Arjun Lotlikar were in top form as Swami Vivekanand International School (Gorai) defeated Anjuman-I-Islam Allana English School by seven wickets in their Giles Shield third round match.
Arnav Lad (5/61) and Arjun Lotlikar (89) helped Swami Vivekanand International School (Gorai) beat Anjuman-I-Islam Allana English School by seven wickets in their Giles Shield third round match on Wednesday.
Brief scores: Al-Barkaat MMI English 392/3 drew with IES VN Sule Guruji English 136 in 39.2 overs (Ved Tendulkar 50; Agney Adi 4/14) & (f/o) 120/6 (Ved Tendulkar 41; Vedant Bane 3/43); Anjuman-I-Islam Allana English 66 & 156/9d in 57 overs (Ayush Rajbhar 34; Arnav Lad 5/61) lost to Swami Vivekanand International, Gorai, 105 & 118/3 in 26 overs (Arjun Lotlikar 89) by 7 wkts; Singhania School 56 & 64 in 24.5 overs lost to RR Education Trust School 421/3d by an innings & 301 runs; Modern English School Chembur 163 in 101.1 overs (Pranav Iyengar 51, Rishabh Sadake 46; Darshan Rathod 5/32) drew with IES New English School Bandra 315 in 69.4 overs (Harshwardhan Barmukh 134, Rishabh Kotai 50*; Soham Sonavane 3/81).
MI Junior Boys’ Under-14 league: Nayak picks up 5/1 for VPMS Vidya Mandir
Left-arm spinner Jash Nayak of VPMS Vidya Mandir (Dahisar) returned figures of five for one to bowl out Ryan International School for a paltry 17 in his team's 10-wicket victory in the MI Junior Boys’ Under-14 league match at the Oval Maidan.
Elsewhere, Swami Vivekanand International School (Kandivli) registered a 482-run victory thanks to a century by Swapnil Verma (100 off 76), which helped them set a mammoth target of 503. Aryansh Singh (6/10) then starred with the ball to bowl out RJ Thakor High School (Thane) for 20.
Mumbai Football Association League: Fernandes nets hat-trick in Orange FC win
Rinaldo Fernandes struck a fine hat-trick to power The Oranje FC to a 6-0 win against Rudra FC in an Elite Division (Private League) match of the Mumbai Football Association League at the Neville D’Souza ground.
Results: Elite Div: Bombay Muslims 2 (Sohel Ali Khan 2) beat India Rush SC 1 (Saurabh Ramteke); The Oranje FC 6 (Rinaldo Fernandes 3, Sahil Bhokare, Aimar Adam, Yogesh Kadam) beat Rudra FC 0.
Second Div: Catholic Gymkhana 1 (Dhiraj Tandel) drew with Sara FA 1 (Prathamesh M); Athens FC 6 (Nikhil Makwana 3, Rohit Tulaskar, Neil Patade, Satyaveer Matharoo) beat Teresarians SC 0; Jeevies FC 2 (Nilesh Swain, Aniket Sharma) beat Strangerz FA 0.
BFA's inter-center tourney from Dec 31
The Bipin Football Academy's 34th inter-center football tournament for under-16 boys will be held on December 31 and January 1 at Lok Nete Gopinath Munde Shakti Maidan in Dahisar.
The final will be held on January 1 and the prize distribution ceremony will be graced by chief guests, Gopal Shetty, Member of Parliament, and Steven Dias, former India international and Maharashtra football coach.
