‘Danni. Please go through the rules’: England star gets schooled on social media over controversial tweet slamming India

Despite coming under the ICC rulebook, bowlers running out non-strikers for backing up too much has been excessively debated, with many considering it against the spirit of the game. India all-rounder Deepti Sharma was involved in one a few months back during an ODI against England. The incident left many present and past England cricketers irked, and it seems they are not over it yet.

Reacting to one such attempt during the 1st ODI between India Women U19 and South Africa Women U19, England cricketer Danielle Wyatt came out in support of the batters hoping "there’s none of this in the u19 WC (Women's U19 World Cup).

Oh no 🤦🏼‍♀️ I hope there’s none of this in the u19 WC! 🤢 https://t.co/s7SgkNto1v — Danielle Wyatt (@Danni_Wyatt) December 27, 2022

The incident took place in the fourth delivery of the 17th over, when South Africa U19 were batting at 65/7 in 138-run chase. Left-arm spinner Mannat Kashyap instead of releasing the ball quickly dislodged the bails at the non-striker's end, as Jenna Evans stood well outside the crease.

It was a fair dismissal but while Evans returning to the pavilion, India captain Shafali Verma withdrew the appeal and asked the batter to continue.

Meanwhile, Wyatt's reaction left social media divided. Here are a few reactions:

I hope there is 10 times more of that. Y'all can keep crying. — Izu (@outof22yards) December 27, 2022

Cry little more — Abijith Subramanya Prasad (@plyomaniac) December 27, 2022

Is it an Indian thing? — Nick Smith (@NickSmith572) December 27, 2022

kinda weird that a professional like you asking an u-19 cricketer not to play within the laws of game, Danni. pls go through the rules, this tweet is plain embarrassing :) — s (@_sectumsempra18) December 28, 2022

It's hilarious that no one seems to be bothered about actual cheating, but they all get worked up over a legit dismissal — kabhikabhimeredilmekhayalaatahai (@kr_kinshuk) December 28, 2022

Coming back to the match, India, who were invited to bat first, managed 137/5 in 20 overs. Senior pros Shafali was dismissed for a golden duck, while wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh was packed for 15 off 11 balls. Shweta Sherawat and Soumya Tiwari were standout players with the bat, scoring 40 runs each.

South Africa in response could only manage 83/8 before running out of deliveries. Shabnam Shakil and Archana Devi scalped three wickets each and were economical in their four-over quota. Hurley Gala and Sonam Yadav also scalped a wicket each, while Mannat Kashyap returned wicketless in the three overs she bowled.

