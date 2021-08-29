'Youngsters have been bailing team out': Inzamam-ul-Haq says Kohli, Pujara, Rahane need to get big scores consistently

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq believes "big gaps" between "big scores or hundreds" from India's three mainstay batsmen - Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, and Cheteshwar Pujara, has become a problem for Team India. Inzamam's remarks came after India were bowled out for 278 on Day 4 of the 3rd Test against England at Headingley, losing the match by an innings and 76 runs.

The Pakistan great said that the Indian cricket team has been dependent on the youngsters in recent years to bail them out of difficult situations, but if the experienced players do not perform consistently, it puts pressure on the youngster as well.

“If you look at Team India’s batters, Virat Kohli hasn’t scored a hundred in nearly two years. The case is the same with Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane is also struggling. Youngsters have been bailing the team out of difficult situations in recent times. Rishabh Pant scored a lot of runs, Ravindra Jadeja also contributed and Ashwin as well. The young guns have contributed a lot more in comparison to the experienced guys," Inzamam said in a video on his Youtube channel.

“In big series, if Team India’s experienced players don’t lead from the front, then they are bound to find themselves in trouble. I have been observing India’s performance from Australia. They have played some very good Test cricket. They have won series’ away from home in tough conditions. But the major role in these wins was played by the young players.”

“Virat is the No. 1 player in the world, Pujara and Rahane are very good Test players. But if there is such a big gap between their big scores or hundreds, the youngsters are bound to come under pressure. The young players have been doing well but the experienced ones must lead the way. If Team India’s younger players are constantly put under pressure, they too will struggle. This is exactly what is happening in England,” he further explained.

“Things change when the big guns perform. Look at this Test itself. When Pujara and Kohli were involved in that partnership, Team India’s hopes of a comeback were suddenly raised though they had conceded a 350-run lead. It could have happened (comeback) had they converted their partnership into a big one, say around 200-250. The pressure would have been back on England then," he signed off.

