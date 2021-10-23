Younis Khan names India's two 'match-winners' who pose threat to Pakistan in T20 World Cup clash

Virat Kohli and Babar Azam will be facing as captains for the first time when India meet Pakistan in an electrifying start to their 2021 T20 World Cup on October 24. While India will be aiming to continue their impressive unbeaten streak against Pakistan in the tournament, a relatively inexperienced Pakistan side would aim to defy the odds.

Ahead of the clash between the two arch-rivals, Pakistan's former T20 World Cup-winning captain Younis Khan spoke in detail about the match-ups in the game, and said that openers Rohit Sharma and Mohammad Rizwan could be the "match-winners" for their respective sides.

"Virat Kohli and Babar Azam are two very bankable batsmen for both India and Pakistan respectively, but I feel that Rohit Sharma and Mohammad Rizwan can also turn up the heat. The spotlight will largely be on the two captains, so Rohit and Rizwan will be eased off pressure and can produce match-winning performances for their sides," Younis said on YouTube channel "Uncut."

The former Pakistan batter further said that both teams enjoy a balanced pace attack, naming Jasprit Bumrah as a pertinent threat for the ‘Men in Green’.

"Pakistan's fast bowlers have been in good shape. For India, their pace attack has improved significantly in the recent past as well. Bumrah, in particular, has been brilliant in the last few months," said the 43-year-old.

Younis also downplayed the comparisons between Kohli and Babar, saying that the Pakistan captain is yet to establish his international career.

"Both are top, top players. Babar is still young and he is building his career right now. Kohli, meanwhile, had made his debut in 2008 when I was still playing. I don't particularly think that the comparison is fair but it's good to see fans talking about the two players in good stead," said the former Pakistan skipper.