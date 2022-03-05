'You’ve made him proud': Rajasthan Royals remembers Warne's 'Rockstar' tag given to Jadeja after all-rounder's century

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Saturday scored his second Test century in the first Test of the two-match series against Sri Lanka in Mohali, a day after world cricket lost Australia cricket legend Shane Warne, the man who on many occasion had called him “Rockstar”.

It was a name Warne had given to Jadeja back in 2008 when the two were part of the Rajasthan Royals in the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Although Jadeja had left the franchise two seasons later, Warne remained fond of the India all-rounder, and hence it only stands as a fitting tribute from Jadeja to one of the greatest of all time.

“100* off 160. Rockstar Jadeja. You’ve made him proud,” tweeted Rajasthan Royals moments after he scored the ton on the second morning of the series opener.

Back in 2017, Jadeja recalled his first reaction when he heard the "Rockstar" tage given to him by Warne, admitting that he had no clue why the name was given to him and he said that he kept asking his friends the meaning of it.

“Then I didn’t know what rockstar meant. When I met Shane Warne for the first time, I didn’t know he was such a great bowler in Test cricket. He used to call me ‘rockstar’, and I used to wonder that I don’t sing any songs, nor do I do anything that I deserved to be called a rockstar,” he said. “I just asked one of my friends why he is calling me a rockstar. He said that maybe because you put too much of zinc on your face (smiles)… I kept working hard on my game and kept improving my skills, whether it was bowling or batting,” he had said.

Talking about the game, Jadeja's century combined with R Ashwin's knock of 61 helped India reach 468 for seven at Lunch on Day 2.