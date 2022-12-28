'You've made MS Dhoni proud': Nepal wicketkeeper inflicts two insane run-outs in T20 match - Watch video

“Ek tha jo wicket k peeche se game badal deta tha.” Well if you claim to be an ardent supporter of the Indian cricket team, then you must be familiar with the line the article starts with. The fans have often linked it with former India captain MS Dhoni on social media, who apart from his smart captaincy is also remembered for his lighting fast glovework.

Dhoni's start to wicketkeeping was not a great one, but over the years he molded into a beast behind the stumps. Giving opposition batters zero chances, Dhoni on many occasions singlehandedly turned matches into India's favour, with the most famous one being against Bangladesh in the 2016 T20 World Cup.

Such is the bar set by Dhoni that whenever we see anything close to incredible in wicketkeeping prospects, comparisons with MS comes natural. A similar scene was witnessed in the ongoing Nepal T20 league, where Arjun Saud, the wicketkeeper of Biratnagar Super Kings, executed two insane runouts almost in the same fashion as Dhoni.

The incident took place during the match between Biratnagar and Janakpur Royals, which the latter won by five wickets.

Saud executed the first run out in incredible manner as he hit the stumps, while being completely in air, appearing almost in a somersault position. This was not the end as he effected another run out this time with a no look attempt at the stumps, something we've often seen Dhoni doing on the field.

Here is the video:

The Nepal T20 league is a six-team competition, which got underway from December 24 and will conclude on January 11. A total of 34 matches will be played during the course of the tournament. With three wins in the same number of matches, Lumbini All Stars are top of the points table, while Pokhara Avengers, who are yet to open their account, stand last.

A host of overseas players from different Test playing nations are taking part in the T20 league. Unmukt Chand, who had led the Indian U-19 team to World Cup glory, is also part of the tournament. The batter failed to elevate his career after the U-19 success and left Indian cricket last year to pursue the sport in US.

