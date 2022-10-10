Yuvraj Singh mercilessly trolled for ‘welcome to 700 club' tweet on Ronaldo

A factual error in a congratulatory tweet for Cristiano Ronaldo turned former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh into the butt of jokes on social media. The two-time World Cup-winning former India all-rounder, who has been tweeting quite frequently about his favourite footballers, hailed Ronaldo for scoring his historic 700th club goal in a Premier League match against Everton. But it was Yuvraj's choice of words that led to him being endlessly trolled on social media. "King is back! Form is temporary class is forever! Welcome to 700 club No7 GOAT, legend," tweeted Yuvraj.

It was Yuvraj's 'welcome to 700 club' comment that created all the problems. In reality, Ronaldo became the first player in the history of football to achieve the milestone on Sunday. Twitter users were quick to spot the error in Yuvraj's tweet and troll him. Some users also pointed out the proper usage of the 'welcome to the club' phrase.

Here is how Twitter reacted to Yuvraj Singh's 'welcome to the 700 club' tweet on Ronaldo

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was again left on the bench by Erik ten Hag but was handed an early introduction by an injury to Anthony Martial.

By that stage it was already 1-1 as Antony cancelled out Alex Iwobi's opener for Everton.

Ronaldo took his chance just before half-time to give United a deserved three points from an error-strewn game by both sides.

Victory takes Ten Hag's men up to fifth and within nine points of leaders Arsenal with a game in hand.

The Red Devils were seeking a response to being thrashed 6-3 by Manchester City last weekend but got off to the worst possible start.

That strike took Ronaldo's tally in two spells with United to 144.

Madrid's record goalscorer hit 450 for the Spanish giants, while he scored 101 times for Juventus and five for Sporting Lisbon. Ronaldo should have had a second just before the hour mark as he nodded wide from another teasing delivery from Casemiro.

