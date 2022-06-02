Yuvraj Singh, Mohammad Asif cross path in US; former Pakistan pacer shares photo

The India vs Pakistan cricketing folklore has now been limited to ICC events, with the last encounter played in the T20 World Cup last year. However, this wasn't the case always as both used to engage in bilateral series.

Former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh and pacer Mohammad Asif, who were part of that era, recently crossed paths in USA.

Asif was attending the season two of the Unity Cup Tournament held in Virginia, where he passed a few bowling tips to aspiring cricketers.

The 39-year-old pacer has made 72 international appearances for his country in which he has claimed 165 wickets. However, Asif career trajectory took a drastic U-turn after he was charged of spot-fixing in 2010. The incident took place during a Test match between Pakistan and England at Lord's, where he bowled pre-planned deliveries and deliberate no-balls, for which he was handed a seven-year-ban.

Yuvraj, on the other hand, had a glorious career with the Men In Blue and is among the rarest batters to hit six sixes in an over. The 40-year-old had achieved the feat in the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup against Stuart Broad. Apart from this he was part of the T20 World Cup-winning squad in 2007 and the ICC World Cup-winning team in 2011.

