Yuvraj Singh picks his all-time playing XI, includes only three India stars

Former India star all-rounder Yuvraj Singh named his all-time playing XI, which featured Pakistan's iconic pacer Wasim Akram and ignored his former compatriot and captain MS Dhoni. Yuvraj recently led the India Champions to a World Championship of Legends 2024 title triumph after they ousted their arch-rival Pakistan Champions in the final by 5 wickets. Yuvraj Singh (L) with Shivam Dube during the T20 World Cup(ANI)

After their title triumph, the former Southpaw batter named his all-time playing XI, which included former batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar, Australian legends Ricky Ponting and Adam Gilchrist, Shane Warne, and Glenn McGrath. India's 'God of Cricket' Sachin Tendulkar, stalwart batter Virat Kohli and current skipper Rohit Sharma were the only players from the nation to feature in his all-time playing XI.

Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Ricky Ponting, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Adam Gilchrist, Andrew Flintoff, Wasim Akram, Shane Warne, Muttiah Muralitharan, Glenn McGrath, Yuvraj named the players while speaking to the media after the final, according to Geo News.

Also known as 'Master Blaster', even after bringing the curtain down on his illustrious career, Sachin is the leading run-scorer in Test and ODI formats. His impressive tally saw him rack up 18,426 runs in ODIs at an average of 44.83, including 49 centuries and 96 half-centuries, and 15,921 runs in Tests at an average of 53.78, including 51 centuries and 68 fifties.

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting, who still earns plaudits for his impressive captaincy skills, enjoyed a distinguished career. The 'Chasemaster' Virat Kohli's numbers speak about the prowess of the seasoned batter. In the 50-over format, Kohli has amassed 13,848 runs at an average of 58.7. In the Test format, since making his debut in 2011, the 35-year-old has put up 8,848 runs at an average of 49.1.

Ponting's compatriot, Gilchrist, was known for the carnage he inflicted on the opposition in the opening slot for the Baggy Greens. He lifted three back-to-back ODI World Cup titles with Australia in 1999, 2003, and 2007. The bowling line-up features four of the most remarkable players that the world of cricket has witnessed.

The iconic spin duo of Muttiah Muralitharan and Shane Warne are the leading wicket-takers in the history of Test cricket, with 800 and 708 scalps, respectively. The pace duo of Akram and McGrath boasts mouth-watering 900-plus wickets for Australia and Pakistan, respectively.

