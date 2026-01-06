Yuvraj Singh’s 6 sixes ‘a slap in the face’ for Stuart Broad, but saved 5 years of his career: ‘Knew when I bowled crap’

Yuvraj Singh blasting Stuart Broad for six sixes in an over in Durban during the inaugural T20 World Cup is one of the lasting images of 21st century cricket, as the Indian batter made history by demolishing a young Broad all over the ground enroute to lifting the trophy that year. Stuart Broad reacts after being hit for a six by Yuvraj SIngh in Durban during the 2007 World Cup.

For Yuvraj, that became one of the key moments of a dazzling career; for Broad, it became an early low point that he had to bounce back from, but only an early footnote in what proved to be a long and successful career for England.

Broad never goes too long without hearing about that particular over in Durban, and it came up again as he made an appearance on Matthew Hayden’s All Over Bar the Cricket podcast. Asked to reflect on it, Broad was happy to accept that it was a low point in his career – but one that only allowed him to grow and improve as a bowler and a cricketer in subsequent years, enroute to 600+ Test wickets.

“I wish it never happened, but weirdly, it was the making of me, in a sense,” said Broad. On reflection, the English pacer admitted that he was naive and ill-prepared for a match he was already checked out of mentally, and further not tuned into because it was a dead-rubber that acted as the second half of a doubleheader at the same venue.

‘Preparation was non-existent…’

“You know that awful saying from sports, take the positives, I hate that saying. But in that moment, the positives were, we were already out of the World Cup. It was a dead rubber, we already had our flights booked for the next morning to go. I was 19 or 20 at the time, South Africa had played before us, it was a doubleheader on the same ground. When I look back, preparation was non-existent from me," said Broad.

“We had 20 minutes between games to get ready, only had time to mark one end, and that was the other end. Immediately when I got asked to bowl that over I was scrambled, thinking where am I. Thinking about other things away from what's my field, what delivery am I going to bowl. I'm thinking about run-ups in a World Cup game.”

“When I reflect on it, my preparation was very poor, I didn't attach anything to what ball I was going to bowl. I didn't get myself in the right headspace for an international fixture,” he expressed.

‘Slap in the face…’

The cricketer-turned-broadcaster went on to explain that his inexperience in the moment cost him, but also drove him to make changes and improvements in his game at an early age, which most pros only make around their late 20s.

“At that stage I've only played seven or eight ODIs, haven't played a Test by then. I've got the long blond hair, thinking I've got a bit going on here. And then smacked in the face, as hard as you go,” he explained.

“I think how the rhythm of sport goes, you start off really well and then by 26-27, you think you've made it and stop doing things with real dedication. You just drop off a bit, your firm's not as good, maybe you get dropped. Then you come back at 31 when the penny has dropped, and you boss the next five years.”

For Broad, that change came very early on, thanks in part to being hit around the park by Yuvraj that early in his career and receiving criticism as a result.

“For me, that slap in the face came at 20-21, so I didn't waste five years going I need to get better, I need to learn this delivery. I built this structure around my game called warrior mode, that connected everything around preparation to get it right,” he explained.

‘That’s why I've got respect for Stokesy'

“By the time I was actually 25-26, I was where I wanted to be as an elite performer. I knew when I bowled crap, when my body language was bad how to get it back. So although it was an awful experience, it didn't cost us the World Cup cause we were already out,” he continued, pointing out how much worse it could have been for Ben Stokes against Carlos Braithwaite in that famous final over in the 2016 cup.

“That's why I've got so much respect for Stokesy. He went for four in a row in a World Cup final when the boys think they've won it. And then he blazes back with the best 7-8 years of his international career after that."

“Of course I wish it didn't happen. But then I look back and think maybe if it didn't happen, I would have floated around for five years thinking I'm pretty cool, and not had the career that I have had,” concluded Broad, reflecting back on his younger self and understanding that going through that sort of adversity at the outset of his career was integral in building him into the bowler he turned out to be.