'About time you scored...': Yuvraj's special message for Rohit as India captain ends century drought in 3rd ODI vs NZ

Legendary Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh was all praise for Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and opener Shubman Gill after the established opening pair slammed centuries in the 3rd One Day International (ODI) against New Zealand on Tuesday. Taking the New Zealand bowlers to the cleaners in the third and final ODI of the bilateral series, Rohit and Gill laid the foundation for a gigantic total with their respective centuries at Indore.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, the former Indian cricketer lauded the opening duo for their majestic knocks. While Gill extended his free-scoring run in the New Zealand series, skipper Rohit ended his century drought by slamming his 30th ton in the 50-over format. “Gill gill gill !!! You beauty @ShubmanGilll congratulations @ImRo455about time you scored your 30th ton shabash mundiyo!!! Chake de India #IndiaVsNewZealand,” Yuvraj tweeted.

Rohit played a stellar knock of 101 off 85 balls against New Zealand in the 3rd ODI at the Holkar Cricket Stadium. The veteran opener equalled Ricky Ponting's feat with his 30th ton in the 50-over format. The 35-year-old slammed the second-fastest century in his ODI career. Rohit now holds the record of registering the joint third-most centuries in ODI cricket with former Australian skipper Ponting.

Both Ponting and Rohit have notched up 30 centuries in their respective ODI careers. Rohit is only behind Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar (49) and former Indian skipper Virat Kohli (46) in the list of batters with the most ODI centuries. India's all-format captain Rohit has accumulated over 9781 runs in 241 ODIs for the two-time world champions.

Talking about the 3rd ODI between the 2019 World Cup finalists, Rohit and Gill stitched the highest opening partnership against the Black Caps in the 50-over format. Riding on Gill and Rohit's quick-fire centuries at Indore, Team India posted a gigantic total of 385-9 in 50 overs.

