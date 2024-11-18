Yuvraj Singh sends critical message to India's 'exceptional' young talent ahead of 1st Test: 'Australia will attack you'

Yuvraj Singh, the former India World Cup-winning all-rounder, has cautioned young Yashasvi Jaiswal against Australia, warning the 22-year-old of the challenge that awaits him when the series opener gets underway in four days' time. Jaiswal is among Indian cricket's most talented youngsters, riding the high of his early days in Test cricket. He enjoyed a record-breaking Test series against England earlier this year, racking up over 700 runs in the five-Test series – back-to-back double-centuries included. With 1407 runs from 14 Tests at an average of 56.28, Jaiswal has had a terrific start to his young Test career and has cemented himself as India's second opener after Rohit Sharma. However, despite all the promise and potential in the world, Yuvraj believes Australia will be Jaiswal's toughest assignment yet. Yuvraj Singh knows a thing or two about succeeding against Australia.(Getty)

Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, and Sarfaraz Khan comprise the younger players in the Indian squad, but expectations are high, particularly from Jaiswal. More so in the first Test where Rohit won't be around. With the injured Shubman Gill out, KL Rahul is likely to be Jaiswal's opening partner, putting all the more pressure on the young lad's shoulders. Out of the 14 Tests, Jaiswal has played only two in Australia-like conditions – in Johannesburg and Centurion, where he returned 17, 5, 0 and 28. Australia will test not him but also Sarfaraz. That Yuvraj is confident of, but if Jaiswal can find a way around it, this could be the series where the world stands tall and takes notice of what he is truly made of.

"He is an exceptional talent. It will be a big test for him. If he is able to counter the bounce, he will score big. The same goes for Sarfaraz Khan. Australia will attack you with the short ball," Yuvraj told Mid-day.

Yuvraj, of all people, knows a thing or two about what it's like to score against Australia. He has been instrumental in some of India's biggest wins against Australia. Yuvraj was at the centre of everything – from his scintillating debut at the 2000 ICC Knockout Trophy to sending the Aussies packing in the 2007 T20 World Cup's semi-final and the 2011 World Cup quarter-final. His Test appearance against Australia may be limited to two matches, but he knows what he takes to thrive against one of the toughest oppositions of all time.

"They're going to look to dominate you. It's going to be hard to beat Australia. But you've done that twice in the past. So there's no reason you can't do it again. But for that, the top guys have to fire; Jasprit Bumrah has to take wickets. I back India to win, but we must remember that Australia will also be prepared," he added.

Five-Test series will be taxing, says Yuvraj

This is the first time in three decades that India will play a five-test series against Australia, the last being in 1992/93. A series as gruelling as five Tests requires proper planning and, more importantly, wise workload management of certain players. There are proper breaks between the Test matches, and by the time the Perth game kicks off on Friday, the players would have had 19 days' time. So while the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy will certainly be taxing in many regards, it's nothing the players aren't used to.

"They have played three Test matches at home. It's not that they will play after T20 or ODI cricket, and the body is not used to five-day cricket. After three Test matches, when you go and play matches, your body is ready to play five-day matches. This generation is fitter. They know how to recover better," said Yuvraj.

"The last two Test matches will be more mentally taxing because after three Test matches, the body will start wearing down, and fatigue will kick in. Perth is a hot place, so is Adelaide. It will be the same all over Australia. Whoever is mentally more into the battle will win the Test series."