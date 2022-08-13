Yuvraj, Raina react after popular sports brand answers former West Indies player's plea for cricket equipment

Earlier this week, former West Indies cricketer Winston Benjamin's statement over lack of quality sporting equipment had went viral after a popular Indian Twitter account posted a picture over the same. Benjamin trains with youngsters in Antigua, and had made an appeal for bats and other equipment in a video interaction with an Indian journalist. The tweet went viral and caught the attention of sporting giants ‘PUMA’, who came in support straightaway.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

They tweeted, “We hear you, Winston. Let’s get these kids padded up #WinstonBenjamin” on Friday, and earlier today, they informed with another tweet that the equipemnt were packed and sent for delivery. Attaching a colourful picture of the cricket equipment including bats and gloves, PUMA tweeted, “All packed and ready for take off #WinstonBenjamin.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The heartwarming gesture by PUMA caught the eye of former India left-handed batsman Suresh Raina. In a congratulatory reply to PUMA's tweet, Raina wrote "Congratulations Team @pumacricket....Great work."

On the other side, another former India star Yuvraj Singh hilariously complained of not receiving a kit. In a light-hearted tweet, Yuvraj wrote, “Cats looking way too cool where is my kit ? Iv got a cricket tournament coming up.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier in the interview with journalist Vimal Kumar, Benjamin had said that he doesn't want thousands of dollars in money, but needs assistance with equipment.

“Previously, we used to have a tournament in Sharjah where it just became a benefit game for cricketers from different countries. I don’t want 20000 US dollars and all I want is somebody to say ‘here is some equipment- 10-15 bats.’ So that, I can give them to the youngsters,” Benjamin had said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A sports gear making company, PUMA is known for coming out in support of athletes and sportspersons across the globe. In May last year, the company had helped provide sports shoes to Zimbabwe cricketer Ryan Burl when he had taken to Twitter to complain about having to glue his worn out shoes after every cricket series, due to lack of sponsor.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail