Yuvraj Singh takes a dig at India's fielding against South Africa: 'Guys are looking at each other on overthrows'

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh is not impressed with the standards of fielding the Indian team has displayed during the ODI series against South Africa. Following the first ODI, which India lost by 31 runs, Yuvraj, one of India's finest fielders of all time, expressed displeasure over the team's ground fielding.

"Watching the highlights. Disappointed with the fielding. Guys looking at each other on overthrows expecting the other guy to field. I mean you need to put your body on line for every run. That's what our generation taught us. Loosing and winning is part of the game but not like this," tweeted Yuvraj.

India's fielding was clearly not up to the mark in the first ODI. Besides a couple of dropped catches, there was an overthrow in the 35th over, which apparently ticked Yuvraj off. In the 12th over, Shreyas Iyer at backward point put in a dive but couldn’t latch on to the ball as Quinton de Kock tried to sweep R Ashwin.

In the 45th over, Kohli made an error in judging a ball as it awkwardly bounced in front of him at covers and went for a boundary. The worst unfolded in the first ball of the 35th over when the fielder had a shy at the striker's end. With two fielders converging, the ball deflected of one of the fielders and went for four, giving Rassie van der Dussen five runs.

So far, things haven't been great for India on the field in the second ODI either. Chasing 288 to win, South Africa are off the blocks with openers Janneman Malan and de Kock putting up a quickfire century stand. De Kock was batting on 32 when Rishabh Pant missed a regular stumping opportunity. With the batter giving Ashwin the charge and missing it, Pant had the opportunity to provide India the breakthrough but he failed to collect the ball and allowed de Kock a lifeline.