Yuvraj's Singh's ‘yeh Shashank kaun hai bhai’ tweet goes viral after SRH vs GT IPL 2022 match

Batting for the first time in the IPL, Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Shashank Singh gave a good account of himself by hitting a hat-trick of sixes off one of the fastest bowlers of the tournament Lockie Ferguson. The SRH right-hander made his IPL debut against the Chennai Super Kings but did not get to bat in five straight matches before finally getting an opportunity against the Gujarat Titans on Wednesday. And such was the performance of the Chattisgarh cricketer that it impressed some noted former India cricketers including Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh.

"Great partnership between @IamAbhiSharma4 and @AidzMarkram Abhishek growing to maturity and markram beautiful to watch !! Par yeh #shashank kaun hai bhai ? what hitting so who’s winning !! ? #SRHvsGT my guess Gt cause we all need nehra ji ki smile," tweeted Yuvraj.

"Hitting Lockie Ferguson for 4 sixes in the last over! That was some power hitting by Shashank Singh and Marco Jansen," tweeted Harbhajan.

Shashank and Marco Jansen took 25 runs off Ferguson's last over to power SRH to 195 for six.

Coming in to bat at number seven, Shashank played a blinder of a cameo, scoring an unbeaten 25 off just 6 balls.

Shashank's blitz, however, was overshadowed by brilliant knocks from Wriddhiman Saha, Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan, who took GT to a thrilling victory off the last ball of the match.

Rashid (31 off just 11 balls), known more for his match-winning leg-spin bowling, pulled off a heist as he struck three sixes from four balls, bowled by pacer Marco Jansen, to hand Gujarat Titans a thrilling five-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday night.

His partner Rahul Tewatia (40 not out off 21 balls) had hit a six from the first ball and ran a single after the Titans needed 22 runs from the final over while chasing a stiff 196 for a win.

"The feeling is good...you just have it in mind to go out there and have the self-belief, keep my shape strong and hit it," Rashid said after his batting heroics.

"I was happy to do it against them (former club Sunrisers Hyderabad), but I was just trying to play my game and have the belief in my batting which I've been working on the last two years." Asked what transpired between him and Tewatia during the final over, Rashid said, "When it was 22 left, I just told Tewatia that we have given 25 in the last over with our best bowler (Lockie Ferguson). We just have to have that belief in ourself.

"If we have one missed ball, don't think about it and don't panic. Just stay strong and we need to finish it or get as close as possible because it might help us with run rate.

"But as long as we have that belief, anything is possible. Just stay there, keep your shape and hit it strong. So that was our plan and luckily we had those four sixes."

