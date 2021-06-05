Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Yuzvendra Chahal asked to describe Virat Kohli in three words, leg spinner gives a heartwarming answer
cricket

Yuzvendra Chahal asked to describe Virat Kohli in three words, leg spinner gives a heartwarming answer

It is a well-known fact that Team India skipper Virat Kohli and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal share a great rapport both on and off the field.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUN 05, 2021 03:40 PM IST
Virat Kohli and Yuzvendra Chahal in action during the England series at home.

It is a well-known fact that Team India skipper Virat Kohli and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal share a great rapport both on and off the field. The India and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammates, on several occasions in the past, have been seen bringing out the jolly side of their equation. Be it Chahal pulling, or rather trying to, Kohli's leg or the latter winning a banter, the two are very good friends.

Recently, and once again, Chahal revealed his admiration for his club and country captain. In an interview with CricTracker, the 30-year-old was asked to describe Kohli in three words. In a very heartwarming response, Chahal said: "Disciplinarian, Passionate, and Hard-Working."

ALSO READ| 'Almost like Virat': Faf du Plessis finds Sarfaraz and Kohli's captaincy similar, compares them to MS Dhoni

It doesn't come as a surprise to see Chahal use the aforementioned words because he has described 32-year-old Kohli's personality very appropriately. It is Kohli's discipline, be it regarding fitness or diet, that has helped him become one of the best athletes in the modern-day era. His passion is palpable when he is on the field, be it his celebration of a wicket or of his own century. And finally, there is no doubt that he has reached the level he has after putting in immense hard work.

Interestingly, before Team India departed for the UK for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Kane Williamson's New Zealand and the five-match Test series against England, head coach Ravi Shastri pointed out the difference between Kohli of 2014 and Kohli of 2021. His statement bears testament to Kohli's personality, as described by Chahal.

ALSO READ| FULL WORLD TEST CHAMPIONSHIP COVERAGE

"The difference between the Virat Kohli of 2014 (England vs India tour) and today is that he's slimmer, fitter, the most successful Indian Test captain, and only five and a half thousand runs richer," Shastri said in a virtual press conference.

Kohli and Chahal were last seen in action during IPL 2021. The Kohli-led RCB occupies the third position in the point table, with five wins from seven matches. Before the tournament was postponed due to the Covid-19 crisis in India, the right-hander had scored 198 runs in seven matches. On the other hand, an off-colour Chahal bagged four wickets.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
yuzvendra chahal on virat kohli yuzvendra chahal virat kohli team india rcb royal challenger bangalore ipl 2021 glenn maxwell ab de villiers england cricket team new zealand wtc kane willimason world test championship
TRENDING NEWS

Doggo sits patiently as it gets a boop from a butterfly. Watch viral video

Clip shows how her parents reacted when she got a dog they were reluctant to get

Man in MP’s Jabalpur grows over 2,500 bonsais to create mini forest on terrace

Mark Zuckerberg shares how it feels to teach his kid to type. Parents may relate
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
RBI Monetary Policy
Petrol Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP