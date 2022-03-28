‘Fans still ask me ‘why did you ask for this much money?’’: Yuzvendra Chahal breaks silence on RCB departure

Yuzvendra Chahal was one of the main enforcer in the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bowling line-up but it came as a surprise for many when the 31-year-old was not picked by the franchise in the Indian Premier League mega-auction held in February. The spinner has made a total of 114 IPL appearances, out of which 113 were in RCB colors. He has so far scalped 139 wickets in the competition.

And now Chahal will be seen playing for the Rajasthan Royals in the ongoing edition of the lucrative T20 league after being purchased for ₹6.5 crore at the auction.

The spinner in a recent interview with Times Of India opened up about his bond with RCB, in which he also revealed about getting informed about the players the franchise were planning to retain and there were no communication regarding his future with them.

“I am emotionally attached to RCB. I never thought I would play for some other team. People and fans on social media are still asking me ‘why did you ask for this much money?’. The reality is that Mike Hesson (RCB Director of Cricket) called me and said ‘Listen Yuzi, there are three retentions’ (Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Mohammed Siraj)."

“They didn’t ask me whether I wanted to be retained or tell me if they wanted to retain me. They just talked about the three retentions and I was told that – ‘we will go for you in the auction’. Neither was I asked about money nor did I get any offer of retention. But I will always be loyal to my Bangalore fans. I love them so much, no matter what,” said Chahal.

Although Chahal has never played a match for Rajasthan Royals, the spinner has been a part of the team in 2010.