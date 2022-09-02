'If he is not able to execute his skills, replace him': Former Pakistan spinner's blunt statement on India star

India may have won both their matches in the Asia Cup thus far but a worrying pattern has emerged in their bowling attack. It was expected that they are bound to have issues in their pace bowling department due to the absence of spearhead Jasprit Bumrah but then that had been compensated in the match against Pakistan by the incredible performance of all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

While Avesh Khan has turned out to be a weak link among the fast bowlers, the performance of Yuzvendra Chahal will be of particular concern for India. The ace spinner is yet to take a wicket in the tournament and had leaked 32 runs against Pakistan. India captain Rohit Sharma had said after their match against Hong Kong that he was disappointed with how the team bowled in the second half of the opposition's innings.

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria also said that India's bowling departments will need some changes moving forward in the tournament. "India's bowling is getting real concerning. Avesh Khan is going for plenty and if Arshdeep also goes for runs then the entire load comes onto Bhuvneshwar. Chahal also hasn't been able to execute his skills. If he can't bowl enough leg-spin, replace him with Bishnoi. He is quick in the air and on such tracks, he will be useful," said Kaneria on his Youtube channel.

India could be facing Pakistan again on Sunday in the Super Fours if the latter beat Hong Kong on Friday. That would make it another high intensity match in this tournament and Kaneria said that India will also have to be careful about managing Pandya's workload. The all-rounder was rested for their last match against Hong Kong. "You also need to manage Hardik's workload ahead of the T20 World Cup. Back whoever you want among Pant and Dinesh Karthik, but then stick to it. If I were to rest Hardik, then I would definitely play Hooda to get that variation in bowling," he said.

