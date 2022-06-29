'Chahal is every Indian uncle in Manali': Twitter comes up with hilarious reactions as spinner wears beanie in 2nd T20I

Ireland gave India a scare as they almost chased down a mammoth 226-run target in the second T20I of the series against India. The home side fell short by only 4 runs in Dublin, as India clinched a 2-0 series victory after Umran Malik bowled an impressive final over in the match. The speedster successfully defended 17 runs in the last six balls, taking India to a series win.

Umran also picked a wicket in the innings earlier, which was also his maiden dismissal in international colours. The speedster removed wicketkeeper-batter Lorcan Tucker on 5, as substitute fielder Yuzvendra Chahal took an impressive catch as he came running from long-on. While the fans expressed their delight at Umran picking his first wicket for India, they couldn't help noticing Chahal wearing a beanie on the field.

Throughout his time on the field as a substitute fielder in the second T20I, the spinner donned a beanie – thanks to the cold weather in Dublin.

Twitter, then, poked fun at the spinner; here's how fans reacted:

Earlier, Deepak Hooda slammed a maiden T20I century (104), while Sanju Samson scored 77 off just 42 balls to take India to a strong score in Dublin. Hooda also became the fourth Indian player to reach the three-figure mark in T20Is with his hundred against Ireland (after Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma, and KL Rahul).

With the ball, Umran Malik registered figures of 1/42 in four overs, while Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Harshal Patel also picked a wicket each. All four bowlers, however, conceded at over 10 runs/over.

Team India will return to action in the shortest format of the game against England, when they take on the side in the first of three T20Is at the Rose Bowl on July 7.

