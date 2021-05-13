Yuzvendra Chahal’s parents test positive for Covid-19, father admitted to hospital

Parents of Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal have tested positive for Covid-19, said the cricketer’s wife Dhanashree Verma through a social media post. She stated that Chahal’s father has been admitted to a hospital with ‘severe symptoms’ while his mother is getting treated at home.

Dhanashree on Thursday posted on her Instagram story that her brother and mother had also tested positive for Covid-19 when she was with Chahal in Royal Challengers Bangalore’s bio-bubble during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. She also urged people to follow all necessary safety protocols and stay safe, adding that it has been a tough experience for herself and her family over the past couple of months.

“April-May. It's been really tough and emotionally challenging for me. At first, my mother and brother tested positive. I was in the IPL bubble and felt extremely helpless but did monitor them time to time. It's really difficult to stay away from your family. Fortunately, they have recovered,” Dhanashree’s Instagram story read.

“But I lost my aunt and very close uncle due to Covid and its complications,” she added.

Dhanashree Verma's Instagram Story (Dhanashree Verma / Instagram)

“And now my parents in law have tested positive with severe symptoms. My father-in-law is admitted and my mother-in-law is being treated at home. I was at the hospital and I have witnessed the worst. I am taking all the precautions but... Guys please stay at home and take proper care of your family,” she wrote.

Dhanashree Verma's Instagram Story (Dhanashree Verma / Instagram)

Dhanashree Verma's Instagram Story (Dhanashree Verma / Instagram)

Yuzvendra Chahal was part of RCB in the IPL 2021 before the league was indefinitely suspended on May 4, due to rising case of Covid-19 in its bio-bubbles. The leg spinner was accompanied by his wife in the bio-bubble.

The wrist-spinner will likely be a part of India’s upcoming tour of Sri Lanka in July which is comprised of 3 T20Is and as many ODIs. The series will feature only the limited-over specialists as the Test regulars are scheduled to fly to England for the finale of the World Test Championship, followed by a 5-match Test series against the hosts in August 2021.

