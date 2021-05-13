'Bhajji… will be delivered': Sonu Sood rushes to Harbhajan Singh's aid after cricketer's urgent request for Remdesivir

Days after helping cricketer Suresh Raina in his time of need, Sonu Sood has come to the aid of another Indian cricketer. The actor rushed to help Harbhajan Singh after the spinner requested for an urgent need of Remdesivir injection. Harbhajan put out his request via a tweet, to which Sood responded promptly, "Bhajji… will be delivered".

It seems the injection reached Harbhajan or whoever it was meant for in time, as a few hours later, the off-spinner responded to Sood's reply: "Thank you my brother... may god bless you with more strength."

1 remdesiver injection 💉 required (urgent)

Hospital- Basappa hospital near Aishwarya fort , chitradurga , Karnatka

Pls contact this no : 9845527157

🙏 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 12, 2021

Also Read | 'They weren't going to Gabba': Australia captain Tim Paine says India good at 'niggling' and 'creating sideshows'

Sood has been actively involved in providing oxygen cylinders, concentrators and others necessary supplies as India continues its fight against the deadly second wave of Covid-19 which has claimed a huge number of lives and affected millions.

Approximately a week ago, Sood had helped out Raina as well. The Chennai Super Kings batsman had requested for an Oxygen cylinder for one of his relatives and the actor, who is running the Sonu Sood foundation along with his team, wasted no time in helping the batsman. On the same day, Sood's foundation had timely arranged for oxygen in Bengaluru's ARAK Hospital and helped save the lives of approximately 20-22 Covid-19 patients whose lives were at risk.

Also Read | 'Come and sign him now before the tournament starts': How Dwayne Bravo convinced Mumbai Indians to sign Kieron Pollard

Thank you my brother 🙏🙏..may god bless you with more strength https://t.co/pPtxniRpDU — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 12, 2021

Raina and Harbhajan were playing the IPL 2021 before the tournament was suspended indefinitely after 29 matches due to the rising Covid-19 cases inside its bio-bubble. Harbhajan, who was picked by Kolkata Knight Riders for his base price of ₹50 lakh during the IPL auction in February this year, played three matches for the franchise but went wicketless.

Raina, on the other hand, had missed last year's IPL due to personal reasons, but returned to play for Chennai Super Kings this year, scoring 123 runs from seven matches. Playing his first IPL match in almost two years, Raina began the season with a half-century against the Delhi Capitals. On his CSK return, Raina scored 54 off 36 balls but his performances faded since.