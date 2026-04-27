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Yuzvendra Chahal's shock 'batting' ask meets Preity Zinta’s playful twist in PBKS banter moment

Yuzvendra Chahal’s cheeky request to open drew a playful response from Preity Zinta

Updated on: Apr 27, 2026 07:53 pm IST
Written by Karan Chhabra
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Punjab Kings have made an exceptional start to their Indian Premier League 2026 campaign under captain Shreyas Iyer. The unbeaten run has brought with it a sense of joy and unity in the dressing room, despite challenges on the field.

Punjab Kings' Yuzvendra Chahal, back, and the team's co-owner Preity Zinta celebrate after the team won the IPL match against Delhi Capitals(PTI)

A heartwarming interaction unfolded on X when PBKS leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal jumped into the comments section of an impromptu fan interaction hosted by co-owner Preity Zinta.

The exchange began with Chahal making a humorous request, asking to be considered as an opener in one of the remaining matches this season.

ALSO READ: Shubman Gill’s cheeky ‘whistle’ swipe at CSK sparks social media storm after Gujarat Titans’ Chepauk breakthrough

“Ma'am, if I can get a chance to open the batting in one of the matches (Mam ek match mein open batting karne ka chance mil jaaye toh),” he wrote on X.

Social media exchange between Yuzvendra Chahal and Priety Zinta

Chahal, the IPL’s all-time leading wicket-taker, was a high-profile acquisition for PBKS ahead of the season, bought for INR 18 crore. However, he has had a shaky start, conceding at an economy rate above 9.5 and picking up just four wickets in seven matches so far. Despite that, he remains a key bowler for the Iyer-led side, with his experience expected to be crucial as the tournament progresses.

Meanwhile, PBKS’s opening pair of Arya and Prabhsimran have been in superb form, delivering consistent performances in the powerplay and putting opponents under pressure early. The duo have played a major role in the team’s unbeaten run, including their recent performance against Delhi Capitals, where PBKS pulled off the highest successful chase in IPL history.

Both batters are also in contention for the Orange Cap this season, with Prabhsimran scoring 287 runs and Arya adding 254 in just six innings, both striking at close to 200.

While Chahal’s ambition to open remains firmly in jest, the exchange highlights his playful personality and how he is settling into a new franchise. His experience and composure with the ball could still prove vital in the latter stages of the tournament.

 
yuzvendra chahal preity zinta punjab kings
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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
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