Zaheer Khan spots big change in Sanju Samson's batting approach after CSK opener smashes stunning ton vs DC: ‘Risk-free’

Former India cricketer Zaheer Khan was impressed with Sanju Samson's sensational ton during Chennai Super Kings' 23-run victory against Delhi Capitals on Saturday. The result saw CSK get their first win in IPL 2026 after a winless start to their campaign, where they lost their opening three games. The CSK opener also struggled with scores of 6, 7, and 9, prompting many to question the franchise's decision to bring him in.

Sanju Samson got an unbeaten ton against DC.(PTI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

But against DC, Samson silenced his critics in style, hammering an unbeaten knock of 115* runs off only 56 balls, packed with 15 fours and four sixes, striking at 205.36. What stood out was his ability to stay calm and composed, as he played risk-free shots and anchored CSK's innings till the end.

Also Read: 'Sanju Samson not far behind from MS Dhoni': IPL 2026's first century triggers huge claim from CSK coach

‘Risk-free’

Speaking on Cricbuzz, Zaheer was full of praise when asked about Samson. The former player also pointed out the India opener's evolution in his batting approach.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} "Yes, I think you can say risk-free. If you look at Sanju from 2-3 years ago, six-hitting was more in focus. You look at those numbers now, he has achieved a 200-plus strike rate with 15 fours and four sixes. So that's the change you can look at, you can see the change in his approach in terms of batting long in even though it's a T20 format. That just gives you that assured feeling every time you're looking at him that he wants to keep the percentage in his favour. In other words, minimising the risk and yet creating that impact," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Yes, I think you can say risk-free. If you look at Sanju from 2-3 years ago, six-hitting was more in focus. You look at those numbers now, he has achieved a 200-plus strike rate with 15 fours and four sixes. So that's the change you can look at, you can see the change in his approach in terms of batting long in even though it's a T20 format. That just gives you that assured feeling every time you're looking at him that he wants to keep the percentage in his favour. In other words, minimising the risk and yet creating that impact," he said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} "Having more awareness around the field placements, which are his lower-risk shots. You know, all those kinds of planning and thought processes, in terms of building an innings that can last longer without compromising the strike rate. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Having more awareness around the field placements, which are his lower-risk shots. You know, all those kinds of planning and thought processes, in terms of building an innings that can last longer without compromising the strike rate. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"That's something that helps him keep the tempo; it helps the team also if he's consistently doing this. It's going to create that scenario for CSK, which probably was the thought process behind the trade, that someone who can control, someone who can be all the young batters can look up to and learn from. If he is able to play this kind of role, then you will see good things happening for CSK, even though they have had a tough start to the season, you will see some revival and that desperation of winning", he added.

Samson's 115* saw CSK post 212/2 in 20 overs, and it proved to be a huge challenge for DC. Chasing 213 runs, DC were bowled out for 189 in 20 overs. Jamie Overton took a four-wicket haul for CSK, and Anshul Kamboj bagged three dismissals.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON