Zakir Hasan reveals chat with Kohli, Dravid after ton on Test debut: 'When a great player says those words...'

Zakir Hasan made his mark in his first Test and then some as he led Bangladesh's resistance with a gritty century on Day 4. Zakir scored 100 runs in 224 balls before finally falling to Ravichandran Ashwin off a rather spectacular catch from Virat Kohli. Zakir, 24, thus became the first Bangladesh player in 10 years to score a Test century. Abul Hasan, who sensationally became the first No.10 batter to score a Test century in 110 years back in November 2012 against the West Indies, was also the last centurion for Bangladesh in the longest format of the game.

Kohli could be seen patting Zakir's back and having some brief words with him after taking the catch. The conversation seemed an amiable one and Zakir later revealed in the press conference after the day's play that the former India captain had congratulated him. “He congratulated me and I thanked him,” he said when asked about what Kohli had told him.

Zakir also revealed that India head coach and legendary former batter Rahul Dravid also spoke to him. “Sir (Dravid) told me that I batted really well and then he congratulated me. When a great player and coach like him comes and says those words, it really feels good,” he said.

India broke through tough resistance from Bangladesh to be within four wickets of victory on day four of the first Test on Saturday. Set a colossal target of 513 runs in Chittagong, Bangladesh reached 272-6 at the close, still needing 241 runs, with skipper Shakib Al Hasan on 40 and Mehidy Hasan on nine. Zakir put on a 124-run opening stand together with Najmul Hossain, a record against India, the pair having hung on in the final session of day three and to lunch on day four.

But in the second session, Umesh Yadav got the breakthrough and ended their stand when Najmul edged the ball into the slips. Virat Kohli initially dropped it at first slip but wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant dived to his left to grab the deflection and Najmul departed for 67.

