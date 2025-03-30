Zeeshan Ansari, once part of Pant-starrer U19 team, bamboozles KL Rahul on IPL debut; also scalps Faf, Fraser-McGurk

25-year-old Zeeshan Ansari made a dream Indian Premier League (IPL) debut for Sunrisers Hyderabad, delivering an incredible spell against Delhi Capitals in Visakhapatnam. The leg-spinner, brought into the XI in place of Simarjeet Singh, justified his selection with a sensational three-wicket haul that disrupted DC’s chase early. Zeeshan Ansari (c) celebrates the dismissal of KL Rahul during DC vs SRH match (PTI)

Bought for INR 40 lakh at the mega auction last November, Zeeshan’s inclusion in the squad had raised curiosity, given his limited exposure in T20 cricket. However, he wasted no time proving his worth on the big stage.

Bowling in the middle overs, the Lucknow-born spinner first broke the opening stand by dismissing the dangerous Faf du Plessis, who had already notched up a fifty. In just his second over, he forced the South African veteran into a miscued shot, sending him back after a rapid partnership had pushed DC to 81 in nine overs.

Zeeshan then delivered another major breakthrough in the same over, this time with an exceptional reflex catch to remove Jake Fraser-McGurk. The young Australian batter had looked a little rusty throughout the chase but opened his arms to find boundaries off the spinner; however, Zeeshan’s athleticism saw him complete a sharp caught-and-bowled dismissal, sending both openers back in the pavilion within five deliveries.

His finest moment, however, came in his third over when he rattled KL Rahul’s stumps, ending the batter’s blitz before it could do further damage. Rahul, who had raced to 15 off just five balls and looked set to take control of the chase, attempted a sweep but was beaten by Zeeshan’s sharp turn, with the ball sneaking past his legs to disturb the woodwork.

Zeeshan did prove costly, though, as he conceded 42 runs in his four overs.

Who is Zeeshan Ansari?

Zeeshan’s remarkable debut was no fluke; he had showcased his wicket-taking ability in domestic cricket before earning his IPL call-up. Though his T20 experience was limited to a single outing in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for Uttar Pradesh, he had dominated the Uttar Pradesh T20 League, emerging as the tournament’s highest wicket-taker with 24 scalps in 12 innings for Meerut Mavericks.

His performances there played a crucial role in his team’s title run, demonstrating his ability to thrive under pressure.

Zeeshan was also a part of the India squad which finished runners-up in the U19 World Cup in 2016, rubbing shoulders alongside the likes of Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Avesh Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, and Khaleel Ahmed, all of whom have made senior India appearances since.