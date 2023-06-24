Zimbabwe stun West Indies in World Cup qualifier, Nepal knocked out by Netherlands

Zimbabwe stunned two-time world champions West Indies to top Group A of the World Cup qualifiers to virtually book a place in the Super 6. Zimbabwe beat West Indies by 35 runs, defending a target of 266 despite the opposition cruising at 110/2 in the 21st over. With this win, Zimbabwe are at the top of Group A with three wins in three matches, a total of six points. On the other hand, WI are third with two wins and a loss, a total of four points.

Zimbabwe are at the top of Group A with three wins in three matches, a total of six points(AP)

Brandon King (20) and Kyle Mayers (56 off 72 balls, with eight fours and a six) got the West Indies off to a flying start in the chase but Zimbabwe managed to get two wickets in the first 10 overs. West Indies had smashed 14 runs off just the third over and seemed in complete control of the powerplay. Blessing Muzarabani got a breakthrough in his very first over to remove King for 20.

Zimbabwe got their second success when left-arm pacer Richard Ngrava got rid of Johnson Charles (1) in the 10th over. They could've had another one off the last ball but the fielder missed a straightforward run-out opportunity. The score was 55/2 at the end of the first powerplay and it was still anyone's game.

Pressure increased on Shai Hope and Mayers after that due to some disciplined bowling from Zimbabwe and the latter broke the shackles with a hat-trick of fours. The pair ended up smashing 64 runs in 67 balls to take West Indies into three figures. Wellington Masakadza then got the breakthrough for the home favourites, dismissing Mayers for 56 in the 21st over. However, captain Nicholas Pooran seemed to just pick up from where Mayers left off and West Indies looked set for an easy win.

Things turned around pretty quickly, with the indomittable Sikandar Raza cleaning up Hope in the 24th over. Pooran (34) then struck a patient 41-run partnership with Roston Chase (44), but his dismissal in the 32nd over again changed the game. Muzarabani got Rovman Powell (1) in the very next over to put Zimbabwe on the top.

Having found a way into the West Indies tail, the Zimbabwe bowlers were relentless and kept going for wickets. Chatara made a brilliant comeback after a poor start to finish at 3/52, Raza added two wickets to another exceptional batting performance, while Richard Ngrava starred with wickets of Charles and Pooran.

Windies was bundled out for 233 runs in 44.4 overs. Earlier, an important 87-run stand between Sikandar Raza and Ryan Burl had helped Zimbabwe to a respectable total after West Indies had delivered crucial blows in the first half of their innings.

Neither side gained the upper hand in the first powerplay, as West Indies were without a wicket while Zimbabwe were restricted to under four runs an over. This was the first time in 10 ODIs, that West Indies were without a wicket in the powerplay overs.

While Zimbabwe managed to marginally increase their scoring rate hereafter, West Indies remained sharp on the field and held on to their chances. Joylord Gumbie (26) was lbw to Keemo Paul in the 16th over. Soon after, Wessly Madhevere (2) was caught at mid-on off Akeal Hosein.

Zimbabwe would have hoped for the experienced pair of Craig Ervine and Sean Williams to come good in this tough hour. But their troubles compounded when Ervine fell to an ill-timed reverse sweep for 47 in 58 balls.

Williams and Sikandar Raza then adopted an aggressive approach against West Indies bowlers. While this yielded quick runs, it also brought about the southpaw's demise. Williams fell for 23 when he tried to swipe a rising Alzarri Joseph delivery over the mid-wicket in the 25th over.

Last game's record centurion Raza, then joined hands with Ryan Burl to revive Zimbabwe. The duo survived some close chances, before picking up pace and going for their shots. Their fifth-wicket stand added 87 runs off 94 balls, before Burl fell lbw to Hosein for 50 in 57 balls. Raza kept scoring at a brisk pace and brought up his half-century with back-to-back boundaries against Jason Holder in the 42nd over.

The all-rounder eventually fell for 68 after pulling a Kyle Mayers delivery to Joseph in the deep. The West Indies bowlers fought back in the final powerplay to pick six wickets, though slack work towards the end helped the final pair to add 25 runs off 15 balls. Zimbabwe ended at 268 in 49.5 overs.

Keemo Paul (3/61), Alzarri Joseph (2/42) and Akeal Hosein (2/45) were among the wickets for WI.

Earlier, West Indies won the toss, and decided to bowl first. Both sides went into the game without any changes. (ANI)

