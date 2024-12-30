Explore
Monday, Dec 30, 2024
New Delhi 11oC
Monday, Dec 30, 2024
    Live

    Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score: Afghanistan score after 169 overs is 562/3

    By hindustantimes.com
    Dec 30, 2024 2:05 PM IST
    Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score: Afghanistan at 562/3 after 169 overs, Afsar Zazai at 77 runs and Hashmatullah Shahidi at 195 runs
    Key Events
    Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score, 1st Test of Afghanistan tour of Zimbabwe, 2024/25
    Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score :

    Day 5 Highlights :
    • A Zazai maiden Test fifty : 50 runs 96 balls (3x4) (1x6)
    • 4th wicket partnership: 100 off 199 balls between H Shahidi (46) and A Zazai (51)
    • Afghanistan: 550/3 in 165.3 overs
    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Dec 30, 2024 2:05 PM IST

    Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score: Afghanistan at 562/3 after 169 overs

    Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score:
    Afghanistan
    Afsar Zazai 77 (126)
    Hashmatullah Shahidi 195 (406)
    Zimbabwe
    Sean Williams 0/102 (35)

    Dec 30, 2024 1:58 PM IST

    Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score: Afghanistan at 558/3 after 168 overs

    Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score:
    Afghanistan
    Hashmatullah Shahidi 194 (404)
    Afsar Zazai 74 (122)
    Zimbabwe
    Brandon Mavuta 0/114 (33)

    Dec 30, 2024 1:54 PM IST

    Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score: Afghanistan at 557/3 after 167 overs

    Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score:
    Afghanistan
    Hashmatullah Shahidi 194 (399)
    Afsar Zazai 73 (121)
    Zimbabwe
    Trevor Gwandu 1/134 (30)

    Dec 30, 2024 1:50 PM IST

    Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score: Afsar Zazai smashed a Four on Trevor Gwandu bowling . Afghanistan at 554/3 after 166.2 overs

    Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score: FOUR! Well played! Pitched up, outside off, Zazai lofts it over mid off, well over the fielder for four.

    Dec 30, 2024 1:48 PM IST

    Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score: Afghanistan at 550/3 after 166 overs

    Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score:
    Afghanistan
    Hashmatullah Shahidi 192 (397)
    Afsar Zazai 68 (117)
    Zimbabwe
    Brandon Mavuta 0/113 (32)

    Dec 30, 2024 1:43 PM IST

    Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score: Afghanistan at 549/3 after 165 overs

    Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score:
    Afghanistan
    Hashmatullah Shahidi 192 (394)
    Afsar Zazai 67 (114)
    Zimbabwe
    Trevor Gwandu 1/127 (29)

    Dec 30, 2024 1:38 PM IST

    Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score: Afghanistan at 547/3 after 164 overs

    Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score:
    Afghanistan
    Afsar Zazai 66 (113)
    Hashmatullah Shahidi 191 (389)
    Zimbabwe
    Brandon Mavuta 0/112 (31)

    Dec 30, 2024 1:33 PM IST

    Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score: Afghanistan at 545/3 after 163 overs

    Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score:
    Afghanistan
    Hashmatullah Shahidi 190 (388)
    Afsar Zazai 65 (108)
    Zimbabwe
    Trevor Gwandu 1/125 (28)

    Dec 30, 2024 1:28 PM IST

    Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score: Afghanistan at 539/3 after 162 overs

    Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score:
    Afghanistan
    Hashmatullah Shahidi 189 (385)
    Afsar Zazai 60 (105)
    Zimbabwe
    Brandon Mavuta 0/110 (30)

    Dec 30, 2024 1:24 PM IST

    Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score: Afghanistan at 535/3 after 161 overs

    Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score:
    Afghanistan
    Hashmatullah Shahidi 187 (382)
    Afsar Zazai 58 (102)
    Zimbabwe
    Trevor Gwandu 1/119 (27)

    Dec 30, 2024 1:22 PM IST

    Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score: Afsar Zazai smashed a Six on Trevor Gwandu bowling . Afghanistan at 534/3 after 160.2 overs

    Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score: SIX! Afghanistan are proactive! Full and on middle, Zazai lofts it over long on and it lands just over the ropes.

    Dec 30, 2024 1:18 PM IST

    Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score: Afghanistan at 527/3 after 160 overs

    Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score:
    Afghanistan
    Afsar Zazai 51 (100)
    Hashmatullah Shahidi 186 (378)
    Zimbabwe
    Brandon Mavuta 0/106 (29)

    Dec 30, 2024 1:14 PM IST

    Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score: Afghanistan at 523/3 after 159 overs

    Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score:
    Afghanistan
    Hashmatullah Shahidi 183 (376)
    Afsar Zazai 50 (96)
    Zimbabwe
    Trevor Gwandu 1/111 (26)

    Dec 30, 2024 1:09 PM IST

    Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score: Afghanistan at 522/3 after 158 overs

    Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score:
    Afghanistan
    Hashmatullah Shahidi 183 (374)
    Afsar Zazai 49 (92)
    Zimbabwe
    Brandon Mavuta 0/102 (28)

    Dec 30, 2024 1:04 PM IST

    Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score: Afghanistan at 518/3 after 157 overs

    Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score:
    Afghanistan
    Hashmatullah Shahidi 181 (370)
    Afsar Zazai 47 (90)
    Zimbabwe
    Trevor Gwandu 1/110 (25)

    Dec 30, 2024 12:34 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 1st Test (Day5) of Afghanistan tour of Zimbabwe, 2024/25

    Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Match Details
    1st Test (Day5) of Afghanistan tour of Zimbabwe, 2024/25 between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan to be held at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo at 01:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

