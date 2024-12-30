Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score: Afghanistan score after 169 overs is 562/3
- 34 Mins agoAfghanistan at 562/3 after 169 overs
- 41 Mins agoAfghanistan at 558/3 after 168 overs
- 45 Mins agoAfghanistan at 557/3 after 167 overs
- 49 Mins agoAfsar Zazai smashed a Four on Trevor Gwandu bowling . Afghanistan at 554/3 after 166.2 overs
- 51 Mins agoAfghanistan at 550/3 after 166 overs
- 56 Mins agoAfghanistan at 549/3 after 165 overs
- 1 Mins agoAfghanistan at 547/3 after 164 overs
- 6 Mins agoAfghanistan at 545/3 after 163 overs
- 11 Mins agoAfghanistan at 539/3 after 162 overs
- 15 Mins agoAfghanistan at 535/3 after 161 overs
- 17 Mins agoAfsar Zazai smashed a Six on Trevor Gwandu bowling . Afghanistan at 534/3 after 160.2 overs
- 21 Mins agoAfghanistan at 527/3 after 160 overs
- 25 Mins agoAfghanistan at 523/3 after 159 overs
- 30 Mins agoAfghanistan at 522/3 after 158 overs
- 35 Mins agoAfghanistan at 518/3 after 157 overs
- 5 Mins agoWelcome to the live coverage of 1st Test (Day5) of Afghanistan tour of Zimbabwe, 2024/25
Day 5 Highlights :
- A Zazai maiden Test fifty : 50 runs 96 balls (3x4) (1x6)
- 4th wicket partnership: 100 off 199 balls between H Shahidi (46) and A Zazai (51)
- Afghanistan: 550/3 in 165.3 overs
Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score: Afghanistan at 562/3 after 169 overs
Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score:
Afghanistan
Afsar Zazai 77 (126)
Hashmatullah Shahidi 195 (406)
Zimbabwe
Sean Williams 0/102 (35)
Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score: Afghanistan at 558/3 after 168 overs
Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score:
Afghanistan
Hashmatullah Shahidi 194 (404)
Afsar Zazai 74 (122)
Zimbabwe
Brandon Mavuta 0/114 (33)
Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score: Afghanistan at 557/3 after 167 overs
Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score:
Afghanistan
Hashmatullah Shahidi 194 (399)
Afsar Zazai 73 (121)
Zimbabwe
Trevor Gwandu 1/134 (30)
Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score: Afsar Zazai smashed a Four on Trevor Gwandu bowling . Afghanistan at 554/3 after 166.2 overs
Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score: FOUR! Well played! Pitched up, outside off, Zazai lofts it over mid off, well over the fielder for four.
Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score: Afghanistan at 550/3 after 166 overs
Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score:
Afghanistan
Hashmatullah Shahidi 192 (397)
Afsar Zazai 68 (117)
Zimbabwe
Brandon Mavuta 0/113 (32)
Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score: Afghanistan at 549/3 after 165 overs
Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score:
Afghanistan
Hashmatullah Shahidi 192 (394)
Afsar Zazai 67 (114)
Zimbabwe
Trevor Gwandu 1/127 (29)
Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score: Afghanistan at 547/3 after 164 overs
Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score:
Afghanistan
Afsar Zazai 66 (113)
Hashmatullah Shahidi 191 (389)
Zimbabwe
Brandon Mavuta 0/112 (31)
Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score: Afghanistan at 545/3 after 163 overs
Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score:
Afghanistan
Hashmatullah Shahidi 190 (388)
Afsar Zazai 65 (108)
Zimbabwe
Trevor Gwandu 1/125 (28)
Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score: Afghanistan at 539/3 after 162 overs
Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score:
Afghanistan
Hashmatullah Shahidi 189 (385)
Afsar Zazai 60 (105)
Zimbabwe
Brandon Mavuta 0/110 (30)
Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score: Afghanistan at 535/3 after 161 overs
Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score:
Afghanistan
Hashmatullah Shahidi 187 (382)
Afsar Zazai 58 (102)
Zimbabwe
Trevor Gwandu 1/119 (27)
Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score: Afsar Zazai smashed a Six on Trevor Gwandu bowling . Afghanistan at 534/3 after 160.2 overs
Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score: SIX! Afghanistan are proactive! Full and on middle, Zazai lofts it over long on and it lands just over the ropes.
Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score: Afghanistan at 527/3 after 160 overs
Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score:
Afghanistan
Afsar Zazai 51 (100)
Hashmatullah Shahidi 186 (378)
Zimbabwe
Brandon Mavuta 0/106 (29)
Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score: Afghanistan at 523/3 after 159 overs
Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score:
Afghanistan
Hashmatullah Shahidi 183 (376)
Afsar Zazai 50 (96)
Zimbabwe
Trevor Gwandu 1/111 (26)
Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score: Afghanistan at 522/3 after 158 overs
Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score:
Afghanistan
Hashmatullah Shahidi 183 (374)
Afsar Zazai 49 (92)
Zimbabwe
Brandon Mavuta 0/102 (28)
Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score: Afghanistan at 518/3 after 157 overs
Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score:
Afghanistan
Hashmatullah Shahidi 181 (370)
Afsar Zazai 47 (90)
Zimbabwe
Trevor Gwandu 1/110 (25)
Welcome to the live coverage of 1st Test (Day5) of Afghanistan tour of Zimbabwe, 2024/25
Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Match Details
1st Test (Day5) of Afghanistan tour of Zimbabwe, 2024/25 between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan to be held at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo at 01:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.