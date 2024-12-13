Explore
    Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score: 2nd T20I of Afghanistan tour of Zimbabwe, 2024/25 to start at 05:00 PM

    By hindustantimes.com
    Dec 13, 2024 4:12 PM IST
    Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd T20I of Afghanistan tour of Zimbabwe, 2024/25. Match will start at 05:00 PM
    Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score, 2nd T20I of Afghanistan tour of Zimbabwe, 2024/25
    Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score, 2nd T20I of Afghanistan tour of Zimbabwe, 2024/25

    Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd T20I of Afghanistan tour of Zimbabwe, 2024/25. Match will start on 13 Dec 2024 at 05:00 PM
    Venue : Harare Sports Club, Harare

    Zimbabwe squad -
    Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Wessly Madhevere, Faraz Akram, Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza, Nyasha Mayavo, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Newman Nyamhuri, Richard Ngarava, Tinotenda Maposa, Trevor Gwandu, Wellington Masakadza
    Afghanistan squad -
    Darwish Rasooli, Hazratullah Zazai, Sediqullah Atal, Zubaid Akbari, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Mohammad Ishaq, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Fareed Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Nangeyalia Kharote, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, Rashid Khan    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Dec 13, 2024 4:12 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd T20I of Afghanistan tour of Zimbabwe, 2024/25

    Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Match Details
    2nd T20I of Afghanistan tour of Zimbabwe, 2024/25 between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan to be held at Harare Sports Club, Harare at 05:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

