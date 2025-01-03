Live
Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score: 2nd Test (Day 2) of Afghanistan tour of Zimbabwe, 2024/25 to start at 01:30 PM
Jan 3, 2025 12:29 PM IST
Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Test (Day 2) of Afghanistan tour of Zimbabwe, 2024/25. Match will start at 01:30 PM
Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score, 2nd Test of Afghanistan tour of Zimbabwe, 2024/25
Day 1 Highlights :
- Fareed Ahmad, Ismat Alam, Riaz Hassan (AFG) makes their Test debut
- Drinks: Afghanistan 25/1 in in 10.4 overs
- Afghanistan: 50/2 in 14.6 overs
- R Shah dropped on 13 by D Myers in 17.1 overs
- Tea: Afghanistan 58/2 in 20.0 overs
- Drinks: Afghanistan 96/6 in in 33.0 overs
- Afghanistan: 103/6 in 34.4 overs
- F Ahmad dropped on 10 by R Ngarava in 43.1 overs
- Innings Break: Afghanistan 157/10 in 44.3 overs
- Stumps: Zimbabwe 6/0 in in 3.0 overs
Follow all the updates here:
Jan 3, 2025 12:29 PM IST
Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Test (Day2) of Afghanistan tour of Zimbabwe, 2024/25
Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Match Details
2nd Test (Day2) of Afghanistan tour of Zimbabwe, 2024/25 between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan to be held at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo at 01:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.