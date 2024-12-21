Explore
    Live

    Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score: Zimbabwe score after 1 overs is 4/0

    By hindustantimes.com
    Dec 21, 2024 1:07 PM IST
    Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score: Zimbabwe at 4/0 after 1 overs, Ben Curran at 2 runs and Joylord Gumbie at 1 runs
    Key Events
    Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score, 3rd ODI of Afghanistan tour of Zimbabwe, 2024/25
    Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score, 3rd ODI of Afghanistan tour of Zimbabwe, 2024/25

    Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd ODI of Afghanistan tour of Zimbabwe, 2024/25. Match will start on 21 Dec 2024 at 01:00 PM
    Venue : Harare Sports Club, Harare

    Zimbabwe squad -
    Ben Curran, Brian Bennett, Craig Ervine, Dion Myers, Tashinga Musekiwa, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Joylord Gumbie, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Blessing Muzarabani, Newman Nyamhuri, Richard Ngarava, Tinotenda Maposa, Trevor Gwandu, Victor Nyauchi, Wellington Masakadza
    Afghanistan squad -
    Abdul Malik, Darwish Rasooli, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Rahmat Shah, Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Mohammad Ishaq, AM Ghazanfar, Bilal Sami, Fareed Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Nangeyalia Kharote, Naveed Zadran, Rashid Khan    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Dec 21, 2024 1:07 PM IST

    Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score: Zimbabwe at 4/0 after 1 overs

    Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score:
    Zimbabwe
    Ben Curran 2 (5)
    Joylord Gumbie 1 (1)
    Afghanistan
    Fareed Ahmad 0/4 (1)

    Dec 21, 2024 12:41 PM IST

    Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Scores: Zimbabwe Playing XI

    Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score: Zimbabwe (Playing XI) - Joylord Gumbie, Ben Curran, Craig Ervine (C), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani (WK), Wellington Masakadza, Newman Nyamhuri, Richard Ngarava, Trevor Gwandu.

    Dec 21, 2024 12:41 PM IST

    Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Scores: Afghanistan Playing XI

    Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score: Afghanistan (Playing XI) - Sediqullah Atal, Abdul Malik, Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Rahmat Shah, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil (WK), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, AM Ghazanfar, Fareed Ahmad, Bilal Sami.

    Dec 21, 2024 12:03 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd ODI of Afghanistan tour of Zimbabwe, 2024/25

    Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Match Details
    3rd ODI of Afghanistan tour of Zimbabwe, 2024/25 between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan to be held at Harare Sports Club, Harare at 01:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

    Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score: Zimbabwe score after 1 overs is 4/0
