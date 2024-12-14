Explore
Saturday, Dec 14, 2024
New Delhi 22oC
Hindustan Times NewsbyHT Home
Games
E-Paper
Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi220C
Saturday, Dec 14, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score: It’s a Four. Zimbabwe at 4/0 after 0.2 overs

    By hindustantimes.com
    Dec 14, 2024 5:02 PM IST
    Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score: Tadiwanashe Marumani hit a Four on Naveen-ul-Haq bowling.Zimbabwe at 4/0 after 0.2 overs
    Key Events
    Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score, 3rd T20I of Afghanistan tour of Zimbabwe, 2024/25
    Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score, 3rd T20I of Afghanistan tour of Zimbabwe, 2024/25

    Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd T20I of Afghanistan tour of Zimbabwe, 2024/25. Match will start on 14 Dec 2024 at 05:00 PM
    Venue : Harare Sports Club, Harare

    Zimbabwe squad -
    Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Wessly Madhevere, Faraz Akram, Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza, Nyasha Mayavo, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Newman Nyamhuri, Richard Ngarava, Tinotenda Maposa, Trevor Gwandu, Wellington Masakadza
    Afghanistan squad -
    Darwish Rasooli, Hazratullah Zazai, Sediqullah Atal, Zubaid Akbari, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Mohammad Ishaq, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Fareed Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Nangeyalia Kharote, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, Rashid Khan    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Dec 14, 2024 5:02 PM IST

    Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score: Tadiwanashe Marumani smashed a Four on Naveen-ul-Haq bowling . Zimbabwe at 4/0 after 0.2 overs

    Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score: FOUR! Up and over! Nicely played! Off the mark in style! On middle. Marumani lofts it over mid on. Not off the middle but hits it well enough to clear the fielder and it goes to the fence.

    Dec 14, 2024 4:52 PM IST

    Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Scores: Afghanistan Playing XI

    Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score: Afghanistan (Playing XI) - Rahmanullah Gurbaz(WK), Sediqullah Atal, Zubaid Akbari, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan(C), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

    Dec 14, 2024 4:52 PM IST

    Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Scores: Zimbabwe Playing XI

    Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score: Zimbabwe (Playing XI) - Tadiwanashe Marumani(WK), Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Wessly Madhevere, Sikandar Raza(C), Tashinga Musekiwa, Wellington Masakadza, Faraz Akram, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Trevor Gwandu.

    Dec 14, 2024 4:12 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd T20I of Afghanistan tour of Zimbabwe, 2024/25

    Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Match Details
    3rd T20I of Afghanistan tour of Zimbabwe, 2024/25 between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan to be held at Harare Sports Club, Harare at 05:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

    News cricket Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Live Score: It’s a Four. Zimbabwe at 4/0 after 0.2 overs
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2024 HindustanTimes