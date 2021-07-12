Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh: Muzarabani, Ahmed continue to engage in banter on final Day after being fined by ICC - WATCH
cricket

Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh: Muzarabani, Ahmed continue to engage in banter on final Day after being fined by ICC - WATCH

Even after the events of Day 2 and the fines imposed on them, the players continued to banter on the final day of the Test.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUL 12, 2021 08:32 PM IST
Blessing Muzarabani and Bangladesh’s Taskin Ahmed.(File)

Bangladesh defeated Zimbabwe in the one-off Test by 220 runs but the antics between pacer Blessing Muzarabani and Bangladesh’s Taskin Ahmed continued on the final day. The two players had engaged in banter on Day 2 of the Test for which both the players were fined by the ICC for "inappropriate physical contact".

But even after the events of Day 2 and the fines imposed on them, the players continued to engage in banter on the final day of the Test. Muzarabani copied Taskin’s dance after hitting a boundary, while Taskin obliged with a similar reply while bowling.

Earlier, on Day 2 of the Test, after receiving a short ball from Muzarabani, Taskin performed a dance move. The two players then came close to each other and stared at each other.

ICC had fined both the players on Saturday for this display during Day 2 of the Test. This event breaches The ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, Article 2.1.12 condemns "inappropriate physical contact with a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other person (including a spectator) during an International Match."

Meanwhile, Bangladesh went on to win the match by 220 runs. Zimbabwe was bowled out on 256 in the 2nd innings, with Muzarabani remaining not out scoring 30 runs off 51 deliveries. Taskin Ahmed took four wickets and conceded 82 runs in his 24 overs. Bangladesh sealed their victory on the final day of the Test.

