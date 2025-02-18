Explore
Tuesday, Feb 18, 2025
Tuesday, Feb 18, 2025
    Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: 3rd ODI of Ireland tour of Zimbabwe, 2025 to start at 01:00 PM

    By hindustantimes.com
    Feb 18, 2025 12:37 PM IST
    Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd ODI of Ireland tour of Zimbabwe, 2025. Match will start at 01:00 PM
    Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score, 3rd ODI of Ireland tour of Zimbabwe, 2025
    Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd ODI of Ireland tour of Zimbabwe, 2025. Match will start on 18 Feb 2025 at 01:00 PM
    Venue : Harare Sports Club, Harare

    Zimbabwe squad -
    Ben Curran, Brian Bennett, Craig Ervine, Johnathan Campbell, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Tony Munyonga, Wessly Madhevere, Nyasha Mayavo, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Blessing Muzarabani, Newman Nyamhuri, Richard Ngarava, Tinotenda Maposa, Trevor Gwandu, Wellington Masakadza
    Ireland squad -
    Andy Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Morgan Topping, Paul Stirling, Andy McBrine, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Jordan Neill, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young, Gavin Hoey, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Mark Adair, Matthew Humphreys

    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 18, 2025 12:37 PM IST

    Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Scores: Ireland Playing XI

    Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: Ireland (Playing XI) - Paul Stirling(C), Andy Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(WK), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Graham Hume, Matthew Humphreys, Josh Little.

    Feb 18, 2025 12:37 PM IST

    Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Scores: Zimbabwe Playing XI

    Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: Zimbabwe (Playing XI) - Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Craig Ervine(C), Wessly Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Johnathan Campbell, Tadiwanashe Marumani(WK), Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Trevor Gwandu.

    Feb 18, 2025 12:02 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd ODI of Ireland tour of Zimbabwe, 2025

    Zimbabwe vs Ireland Match Details
    3rd ODI of Ireland tour of Zimbabwe, 2025 between Zimbabwe and Ireland to be held at Harare Sports Club, Harare at 01:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

