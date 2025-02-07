Explore
Friday, Feb 7, 2025
Friday, Feb 7, 2025
    Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: One-off Test (Day 2) of Ireland tour of Zimbabwe, 2025 to start at 01:30 PM

    By hindustantimes.com
    Feb 7, 2025 12:36 PM IST
    Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of One-off Test (Day 2) of Ireland tour of Zimbabwe, 2025. Match will start at 01:30 PM
    Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score, One-off Test of Ireland tour of Zimbabwe, 2025
    Day 1 Highlights :
    • J Campbell, N Welch and N Mayavo makes their Test debut for Zimbabwe
    • Drinks: Ireland 44/5 in 11.0 overs
    • Ireland 51/5 in 12.5 overs
    • 6th wkt Partnership: 51 off 41 balls between L Tucker (33) and A McBrine (12)
    • Ireland 101/6 in 19.2 overs
    • Lunch: Ireland 111/6 in 22.0 overs
    • 7th wkt Partnership: 50 off 61 balls between A McBrine (25) and M Adair (14)
    • Ireland 151/6 in 30.1 overs
    • M Adair 2nd Test fifty: 53 runs in 48 balls (9x4) (0x6)
    • Drinks: Ireland 175/6 in 33.1 overs
    • 7th wkt Partnership: 100 off 126 balls between A McBrine (35) and M Adair (60)
    • A McBrine 4th Test fifty: 50 runs in 94 balls (7x4) (0x6)
    • Ireland 201/6 in 40.5 overs
    • Tea: Ireland 211/8 in 47.0 over
    • Ireland 250/9 in 54.5 overs
    • Innings Break: Ireland 260/10 in 56.4 overs
    • Drinks: Zimbabwe 36/1 in 10.0 overs
    • Zimbabwe 50/1 in 13.2 overs
    • Stumps: Zimbabwe 72/1 in 21.0 overs
    Follow all the updates here:
    Welcome to the live coverage of One-off Test (Day2) of Ireland tour of Zimbabwe, 2025

    Zimbabwe vs Ireland Match Details
    One-off Test (Day2) of Ireland tour of Zimbabwe, 2025 between Zimbabwe and Ireland to be held at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo at 01:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

