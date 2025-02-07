Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: One-off Test (Day 2) of Ireland tour of Zimbabwe, 2025 to start at 01:30 PM

Live
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score, One-off Test of Ireland tour of Zimbabwe, 2025
Day 1 Highlights :
- J Campbell, N Welch and N Mayavo makes their Test debut for Zimbabwe
- Drinks: Ireland 44/5 in 11.0 overs
- Ireland 51/5 in 12.5 overs
- 6th wkt Partnership: 51 off 41 balls between L Tucker (33) and A McBrine (12)
- Ireland 101/6 in 19.2 overs
- Lunch: Ireland 111/6 in 22.0 overs
- 7th wkt Partnership: 50 off 61 balls between A McBrine (25) and M Adair (14)
- Ireland 151/6 in 30.1 overs
- M Adair 2nd Test fifty: 53 runs in 48 balls (9x4) (0x6)
- Drinks: Ireland 175/6 in 33.1 overs
- 7th wkt Partnership: 100 off 126 balls between A McBrine (35) and M Adair (60)
- A McBrine 4th Test fifty: 50 runs in 94 balls (7x4) (0x6)
- Ireland 201/6 in 40.5 overs
- Tea: Ireland 211/8 in 47.0 over
- Ireland 250/9 in 54.5 overs
- Innings Break: Ireland 260/10 in 56.4 overs
- Drinks: Zimbabwe 36/1 in 10.0 overs
- Zimbabwe 50/1 in 13.2 overs
- Stumps: Zimbabwe 72/1 in 21.0 overs
Follow all the updates here:
