ZIM vs OMA T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Zimbabwe return to World Cup after 1,191 days; Start campaign against Oman
- 3 Mins agoOman's route to T20 World Cup 2026
- 15 Mins agoZimbabwe's journey to T20 World Cup 2026
- 26 Mins agoThe Warm-up game advantage for Oman
- 37 Mins agoWorld Cup return
Colombo will host the 8th match of the T20 World Cup 2026. Zimbabwe vs Oman will be the the second game of the day. Zimbabwe's presence itself is a stat: this is their first World Cup game since November 6, 2022 - a gap of 1,191 days. They didn't make the 2024 edition, so the Chevrons are back. The 2022 campaign is the one where they made it to the Super 12, still their best finish at the tournament.
Oman, on the other hand, are ticking off a different milestone. This is their fourth T20I World Cup appearance and it is their second successive trip after featuring in 2024 as well. The harsh number they are trying to change: Oman have just World Cup wins in the previous three appearances. Interestingly, these two teams met in a warm-up game a week before, where Oman emerged victorious.
Oman qualified for the World Cup via the combined Asia-East Asia-Pacific regional final they hosted in October 2025. Because they played the 2024 T20 World Cup, Oman received a direct entry into the regional final and then did the job in the Super Six stage. A top-three finish was enough to book a place in the T20 World Cup 2026, and Oman secured it before the last matchday, qualifying alongside Nepal; UAE later took the third ticket. It completes Oman's fourth World Cup appearance.
Zimbabwe qualified for the T20 World Cup 2026 through the Africa pathway, turning the regional final at home into a statement run. After advancing from the Africa sub-regional stage, they topped their league phase and then sealed qualification by reaching the final of the Africa Regional Final in Harare. The decisive step came in the semi-final, when Zimbabwe beat Kenya to book one of Africa's two World Cup spots, alongside Namibia. They finished the job in style by beating Namibia in the final, completing an unbeaten campaign. It also ended their World Cup wait after missing the 2024 edition.
Zimbabwe vs Oman Live Cricket Score: The Warm-up game advantage for Oman
Oman already have a little needle in the build-up: They beat Zimbabwe in the warm-up game in Colombo on February 5, chasing 188 with four wickets in hand. Zimbabwe would like to take the revenge where it matters. They would be aiming for a winning return to World Cup cricket.
ZIM vs OMA T20 World Cup LIVE Score: World Cup return
