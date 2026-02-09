ZIM vs OMA T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Zimbabwe return to World Cup after 1,191 days; Start campaign against Oman

Live

ZIM vs OMA T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Sikandar Raza will be leading Zimbabwe in T20 World Cup 2026.

ZIM vs OMA T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Colombo will host the 8th match of the T20 World Cup 2026. Zimbabwe vs Oman will be the the second game of the day. Zimbabwe's presence itself is a stat: this is their first World Cup game since November 6, 2022 - a gap of 1,191 days. They didn't make the 2024 edition, so the Chevrons are back. The 2022 campaign is the one where they made it to the Super 12, still their best finish at the tournament. Oman, on the other hand, are ticking off a different milestone. This is their fourth T20I World Cup appearance and it is their second successive trip after featuring in 2024 as well. The harsh number they are trying to change: Oman have just World Cup wins in the previous three appearances. Interestingly, these two teams met in a warm-up game a week before, where Oman emerged victorious. ...Read More

