Zimbabwe Women vs Rwanda Women Live Score: Match 3 of Women's African Games Ghana, 2024 to start at 06:45 PM
Zimbabwe Women vs Rwanda Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 3 of Women's African Games Ghana, 2024. Match will start on 07 Mar 2024 at 06:45 PM
Venue : Achimota Senior Secondary School A Field, Accra
Zimbabwe Women squad -
Mary-Anne Musonda, Nyasha Gwanzura, Pellagia Mujaji, Sharne Mayers, Josephine Nkomo, Kelis Ndhlovu, Loreen Tshuma, Chiedza Dhururu, Modester Mupachikwa, Audrey Mazvishaya, Francisca Chipare, Kudzai Chigora, Lindokuhle Mabhero, Nomvelo Sibanda, Precious Marange
Rwanda Women squad -
Clarisse Umutoniwase, Geovanis Uwase, Gisele Ishimwe, Alice Ikuzwe, Henriette Ishimwe, Marie Bimenyimana, Flora Irakoze, Merveille Uwase, Belise Murekatete, Immaculee Muhawenimana, Josiane Nyirankundineza, Marie Tumukunde, Rosine Irera, Sylvia Usabyimana, Zurufat Ishimwe
Welcome to the live coverage of Match 3 of Women's African Games Ghana, 2024
Zimbabwe Women vs Rwanda Women Match Details
Match 3 of Women's African Games Ghana, 2024 between Zimbabwe Women and Rwanda Women to be held at Achimota Senior Secondary School A Field, Accra at 06:45 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.