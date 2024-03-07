Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi250C
Thursday, Mar 7, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    News / cricket / Zimbabwe Women vs Rwanda Women Live Score: Match 3 of Women's African Games Ghana, 2024 to start at 06:45 PM
    Live

    Zimbabwe Women vs Rwanda Women Live Score: Match 3 of Women's African Games Ghana, 2024 to start at 06:45 PM

    Mar 7, 2024 5:53 PM IST
    Zimbabwe Women vs Rwanda Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 3 of Women's African Games Ghana, 2024. Match will start at 06:45 PM
    Zimbabwe Women vs Rwanda Women Live Score, Match 3 of Women's African Games Ghana, 2024
    Zimbabwe Women vs Rwanda Women Live Score, Match 3 of Women's African Games Ghana, 2024

    Zimbabwe Women vs Rwanda Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 3 of Women's African Games Ghana, 2024. Match will start on 07 Mar 2024 at 06:45 PM
    Venue : Achimota Senior Secondary School A Field, Accra

    Zimbabwe Women squad -
    Mary-Anne Musonda, Nyasha Gwanzura, Pellagia Mujaji, Sharne Mayers, Josephine Nkomo, Kelis Ndhlovu, Loreen Tshuma, Chiedza Dhururu, Modester Mupachikwa, Audrey Mazvishaya, Francisca Chipare, Kudzai Chigora, Lindokuhle Mabhero, Nomvelo Sibanda, Precious Marange
    Rwanda Women squad -
    Clarisse Umutoniwase, Geovanis Uwase, Gisele Ishimwe, Alice Ikuzwe, Henriette Ishimwe, Marie Bimenyimana, Flora Irakoze, Merveille Uwase, Belise Murekatete, Immaculee Muhawenimana, Josiane Nyirankundineza, Marie Tumukunde, Rosine Irera, Sylvia Usabyimana, Zurufat Ishimwe

    TODAYMatch 3Accra
    ZIM-WZIM-WZimbabwe Women
    RWA-WRWA-WRwanda Women
    Today01:15 PM IST
    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 7, 2024 5:53 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 3 of Women's African Games Ghana, 2024

    Zimbabwe Women vs Rwanda Women Match Details
    Match 3 of Women's African Games Ghana, 2024 between Zimbabwe Women and Rwanda Women to be held at Achimota Senior Secondary School A Field, Accra at 06:45 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes