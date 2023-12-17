close_game
News / Cricket / Zimbabwe Women vs Uganda Women Live Score: Uganda Women score after 5 overs is 6/1
Live

Zimbabwe Women vs Uganda Women Live Score: Uganda Women score after 5 overs is 6/1

Dec 17, 2023 04:40 PM IST
Zimbabwe Women vs Uganda Women Live Score: Uganda Women at 6/1 after 5 overs, Kevin Awino at 4 runs and Prosscovia Alako at 2 runs

Zimbabwe Women vs Uganda Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Final of ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier, 2023. Match will start on 17 Dec 2023 at 04:20 PM
Venue : Entebbe Cricket Oval, Entebbe

Zimbabwe Women squad -
Ashley Ndiraya, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Mary-Anne Musonda, Josephine Nkomo, ...Read More Kelis Ndhlovu, Nyasha Gwanzura, Chiedza Dhururu, Modester Mupachikwa, Audrey Mazvishaya, Francisca Chipare, Lindokuhle Mabhero, Loreen Tshuma, Nomvelo Sibanda, Precious Marange
Uganda Women squad -
Janet Mbabazi, Prosscovia Alako, Rita Musamali, Immaculate Nakisuuyi, Lorna Anyait, Stephanie Nampiina, Esther Iloku, Kevin Awino, Consylate Aweko Nimungu, Evelyn Anyipo, Irene Alumo, Malisa Ariokot, Patricia Malemikia, Sarah Akiteng

Zimbabwe Women vs Uganda Women Live Score, Final of ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier, 2023
Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 17, 2023 04:40 PM IST
    Zimbabwe Women vs Uganda Women Live Score: Uganda Women at 6/1 after 5 overs

    Zimbabwe Women vs Uganda Women Live Score:
    Uganda Women
    Kevin Awino 4 (22)
    Prosscovia Alako 2 (8)
    Zimbabwe Women
    Nomvelo Sibanda 0/4 (2)

  • Dec 17, 2023 04:40 PM IST
    Zimbabwe Women vs Uganda Women Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Kevin Awino is out and Uganda Women at 6/1 after 4.6 overs

    Zimbabwe Women vs Uganda Women Live Score: OUT! run out (Ashley Ndiraya / Loreen Tshuma).

  • Dec 17, 2023 04:36 PM IST
    Zimbabwe Women vs Uganda Women Live Score: Uganda Women at 3/0 after 4 overs

    Zimbabwe Women vs Uganda Women Live Score:
    Uganda Women
    Kevin Awino 2 (17)
    Prosscovia Alako 1 (7)
    Zimbabwe Women
    Kelis Ndhlovu 0/0 (1)

  • Dec 17, 2023 04:33 PM IST
    Zimbabwe Women vs Uganda Women Live Score: Uganda Women at 3/0 after 3 overs

    Zimbabwe Women vs Uganda Women Live Score:
    Uganda Women
    Kevin Awino 2 (11)
    Prosscovia Alako 1 (7)
    Zimbabwe Women
    Josephine Nkomo 0/2 (1)

  • Dec 17, 2023 04:29 PM IST
    Zimbabwe Women vs Uganda Women Live Score: Uganda Women at 1/0 after 2 overs

    Zimbabwe Women vs Uganda Women Live Score:
    Uganda Women
    Kevin Awino 1 (9)
    Prosscovia Alako 0 (3)
    Zimbabwe Women
    Precious Marange 0/0 (1)

  • Dec 17, 2023 04:26 PM IST
    Zimbabwe Women vs Uganda Women Live Score: Uganda Women at 1/0 after 1 overs

    Zimbabwe Women vs Uganda Women Live Score:
    Uganda Women
    Prosscovia Alako 0 (3)
    Kevin Awino 1 (3)
    Zimbabwe Women
    Nomvelo Sibanda 0/1 (1)

  • Dec 17, 2023 03:25 PM IST
    Welcome to the live coverage of Final of ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier, 2023

    Zimbabwe Women vs Uganda Women Match Details
    Final of ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier, 2023 between Zimbabwe Women and Uganda Women to be held at Entebbe Cricket Oval, Entebbe at 04:20 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

