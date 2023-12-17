Zimbabwe Women vs Uganda Women Live Score: Uganda Women score after 5 overs is 6/1
Zimbabwe Women vs Uganda Women Live Score: Uganda Women at 6/1 after 5 overs, Kevin Awino at 4 runs and Prosscovia Alako at 2 runs
Zimbabwe Women vs Uganda Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Final of ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier, 2023. Match will start on 17 Dec 2023 at 04:20 PM
Venue : Entebbe Cricket Oval, Entebbe
Zimbabwe Women squad -
Ashley Ndiraya, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Mary-Anne Musonda, Josephine Nkomo, ...Read More Kelis Ndhlovu, Nyasha Gwanzura, Chiedza Dhururu, Modester Mupachikwa, Audrey Mazvishaya, Francisca Chipare, Lindokuhle Mabhero, Loreen Tshuma, Nomvelo Sibanda, Precious Marange
Uganda Women squad -
Janet Mbabazi, Prosscovia Alako, Rita Musamali, Immaculate Nakisuuyi, Lorna Anyait, Stephanie Nampiina, Esther Iloku, Kevin Awino, Consylate Aweko Nimungu, Evelyn Anyipo, Irene Alumo, Malisa Ariokot, Patricia Malemikia, Sarah Akiteng
Follow all the updates here:
- Dec 17, 2023 04:40 PM ISTZimbabwe Women vs Uganda Women Live Score: Uganda Women at 6/1 after 5 overs
Zimbabwe Women vs Uganda Women Live Score:
Uganda Women
Kevin Awino 4 (22)
Prosscovia Alako 2 (8)
Zimbabwe Women
Nomvelo Sibanda 0/4 (2)Dec 17, 2023 04:40 PM ISTZimbabwe Women vs Uganda Women Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Kevin Awino is out and Uganda Women at 6/1 after 4.6 overs
Zimbabwe Women vs Uganda Women Live Score: OUT! run out (Ashley Ndiraya / Loreen Tshuma).Dec 17, 2023 04:36 PM ISTZimbabwe Women vs Uganda Women Live Score: Uganda Women at 3/0 after 4 overs
Zimbabwe Women vs Uganda Women Live Score:
Uganda Women
Kevin Awino 2 (17)
Prosscovia Alako 1 (7)
Zimbabwe Women
Kelis Ndhlovu 0/0 (1)Dec 17, 2023 04:33 PM ISTZimbabwe Women vs Uganda Women Live Score: Uganda Women at 3/0 after 3 overs
Zimbabwe Women vs Uganda Women Live Score:
Uganda Women
Kevin Awino 2 (11)
Prosscovia Alako 1 (7)
Zimbabwe Women
Josephine Nkomo 0/2 (1)Dec 17, 2023 04:29 PM ISTZimbabwe Women vs Uganda Women Live Score: Uganda Women at 1/0 after 2 overs
Zimbabwe Women vs Uganda Women Live Score:
Uganda Women
Kevin Awino 1 (9)
Prosscovia Alako 0 (3)
Zimbabwe Women
Precious Marange 0/0 (1)Dec 17, 2023 04:26 PM ISTZimbabwe Women vs Uganda Women Live Score: Uganda Women at 1/0 after 1 overs
Zimbabwe Women vs Uganda Women Live Score:
Uganda Women
Prosscovia Alako 0 (3)
Kevin Awino 1 (3)
Zimbabwe Women
Nomvelo Sibanda 0/1 (1)Dec 17, 2023 03:25 PM ISTWelcome to the live coverage of Final of ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier, 2023
Zimbabwe Women vs Uganda Women Match Details
Final of ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier, 2023 between Zimbabwe Women and Uganda Women to be held at Entebbe Cricket Oval, Entebbe at 04:20 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.Share this article
-