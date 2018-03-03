Student beaten up in Uttarakhand; principal, teacher and school manager booked

A case was registered against the principal, a teacher and the manager of a school after a minor student was allegedly beaten up in Kashipur of Udham Singh Nagar district in Uttarakhand.

“Police are investigating the case and no arrest has been made so far. Action will be taken against the accused if they are found guilty,” Kashipur additional superintendent of police Jagdish Chandra said on Saturday.

The incident happened a few days after a teacher of a private school in Dineshpur of the district was arrested and sent to jail for allegedly beating up a minor student.

Bhavishaya (8) is a Class 4 student at Geeta Bal Vidya Mandir, Munshi Chowk, in Kashipur, 55 km from here. His father Chandra Shekhar, a resident of Dhampur, complained to the police that Bhayshya was beaten up by his female teacher for making a wrong drawing on February 23.

“Bhavishya suffered serious injury on his left eye. We took him to Moradabad, UP, for treatment. He has not got relief from pain, though we have spent Rs 28,000 on the treatment,” he said.

Shekhar said the school management had assured financial help for the treatment when he and his wife went to the school to express annoyance over the incident. “When I asked for the financial help, school manager and ex-MLA Rajeev Aggarwal misbehaved with me,” he alleged.

Police said an FIR was lodged against the manager, principal and the teacher “under various sections of IPC for voluntarily causing grievous hurt and for intimidation.”

Aggarwal said, “All allegations are baseless. The child has not suffered any serious injury as is stated; his father only wants to get money from the school.”

Delhi Public School, Rudrapur, chairman Surjeet Singh said, “Corporal punishment is not acceptable. Teacher must conduct counselling for students. Sometimes, teachers have to be strict towards careless students, and parents must understand the position of the teachers. Police too must investigate the case before lodging an FIR.”

In Dineshpur, Avinash Mandal, a Class 4 student, was allegedly beaten up by English teacher Sukumar Sarkar for not reciting a poem. After Avinash’s father Prakash Mandal lodged an FIR against the teacher, he was arrested and sent to jail.

In August 2017, a Class 3 student of a private school in Kashipur was allegedly beaten up by a female teacher for not obtaining good marks in a monthly test. Her service was terminated by the school management after protests by parents.