Two education dept clerks transferred over non-cooperation with SIT

School education minister Arvind Pandey on Monday transferred two clerks of his department from Haridwar to Pithoragarh and Chamoli districts for not cooperating with a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe relating to forged documents submitted by some government teachers.

In a meeting, with the school education department and SIT, Pandey gave directions to transfer Pawan Kumar and Manoj Chauhan to remote districts. The complaint was reported by both SIT and district education officer of Haridwar.

“We recommended action against a few teachers in Haridwar which was delayed owing to the district level carelessness. So, the minister transferred them to Chamoli and Pithoragarh,” said Shweta Chaubey, SIT in-charge.

The SIT was constituted in November 2017 following which it has successfully exposed 42 teachers who are working in the department with fake degrees and certificates. FIR against 20 teachers has already been lodged and departmental inquiry against 22 is ongoing.

The team was directed to look into the appointments of teachers done between 2012 till 2016.

A total of 7,047 teachers were recruited during this period of which 1,048 documents were received after verification. The team is investigating the documents of remaining teachers.

In addition, complaints against 365 teachers were also received through various sources. Of these 161 complaints have been disposed of.

Along with other hurdles relating to poor response of education department relating to documents, the SIT informed that colleges and universities are demanding fee to provide verification details.

To this, the minister has assured of communicating with the respective universities and colleges. However, funds would be provided to the SIT for quick disposal of cases as well.

People close to the matter said nearly 50% of the teachers in question have attained their degrees from colleges and universities in Uttar Pradesh.

While its time taking to communicate with these educational institutions, sometimes the team sends its units to these places for authentication and getting the correct info.