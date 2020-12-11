Uttarakhand police to soon provide weekly-off to its personnel

dehradun

Dec 11, 2020

In a bid to bring reforms, Uttarakhand police would soon provide a weekly-off to its personnel. Initially, it would be provided to the personnel posted in the nine hill districts of the state followed by the plain districts. The announcement on the same was made by the newly appointed director-general of police, Ashok Kumar, in Haldwani during his tour of Kumaon region.

“To reduce the stress of our personnel the police headquarters is planning to give one weekly-off. Initially, it would be implemented in the nine hill districts including Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Champawat and others. Later it would be implemented in four major districts of Dehradun, Haridwar, US Nagar and Nainital districts,” said Kumar.

AP Anshuman, inspector general (law & order) and chief spokesperson of the police headquarters in Dehradun said the move is part of the reforms that the department is gradually bringing for the welfare of its personnel.

“The headquarters are mulling the decision and would soon implement in the hilly districts after proper evaluation. As the duty of police goes 24x7, our personnel have to be on duty. Also, there is a shortage of manpower in the department than the sanctioned one. So, we will have to consider all these factors,” said Anshuman.

He added, “After analysing all these factors, a duty roster would be made following which the personnel would be given weekly offs.”

The development has been hailed by the police personnel, especially by the lower-ranked ones.

“If implemented, we will get the much needed time to spend with our families at least once a week and have proper rest after a hectic duty schedule of the week,” said a 46-year-old head constable posted in a Dehradun police station.

Another police personnel posted in the hill district of Rudraprayag opinion said, “Weekly offs are a much-needed thing for police personnel. We are also humans and have families like all other people working in other professions. This will give us the much-needed mental rest.”