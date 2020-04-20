e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Dehradun / Uttarakhand starts screening 4000 migrant labourers after 1 tests positive for coronavirus

Uttarakhand starts screening 4000 migrant labourers after 1 tests positive for coronavirus

The migrant labourer, who tested positive for the coronavirus, had come to Rishikesh from Hathras in Uttar Pradesh to work but was caught on March 30 near Roorkee and sent to a relief camp.

dehradun Updated: Apr 20, 2020 08:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Dehradun
The Uttarakhand government has said it is taking care of labourers from other states stranded in the state due to the Covid-19 lockdown.
The Uttarakhand government has said it is taking care of labourers from other states stranded in the state due to the Covid-19 lockdown. (Sonu Mehta/HT photo )
         

A day after a 24-year-old migrant labourer in a relief camp in Roorkee tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the Uttarakhand government has stepped up screening of about 4000 other such workers across the state.

The migrant labourer, who tested positive for the coronavirus, had come to Rishikesh from Hathras in Uttar Pradesh to work but was caught on March 30 near Roorkee and sent to a relief camp. He along with three others were going back to Hathras by taking a lift from a truck driver.

After he tested positive for the deadly virus on Saturday, 24 other migrant labourers who were staying in the same relief camp, were isolated by the health department. Their samples were also sent for testing to detect possible infection.

Amit Negi, secretary of the state disaster management department who is looking after various government operations to contain the virus spread in state, said there are about 40,000 migrant labourers in Uttarakhand with 4000 of them in government relief camps.

“The 4000 migrant labourers staying in relief camps are being screened by doctors daily to detect any rise in body temperature as a symptom of Covid-19 infection. They are being continuously monitored by the health department to ensure none gets infected,” Negi said.

The senior bureaucrat added that most of the relief camps are in Haridwar, Dehradun, US Nagar, Pithoragarh and Haldwani areas of the state.

“Doctors have been instructed to thoroughly examine migrant labourers in the relief camp. Apart from this, precautionary measures like maintaining social distance at the camps as well as while eating are also being strictly ensured to prevent the spread in the relief camps,” he said.

The Uttarakhand government has said it is taking care of labourers from other states stranded in the state due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

“We are taking all the necessary care of these migrant labourers here by providing them food and shelter for those who have nowhere to go. We are ensuring that nobody faces any problem regarding food and shelter,” Madan Kaushik, cabinet minister and government spokesperson, said.

Uttarakhand has allowed industrial activities in rural areas and industrial estates of the state from April 21 with prior permission from state government and concerned authorities.

It has, however, asked the industries to resume operations only with the available local labour and not from outside.

tags
top news
Ruckus in Bengaluru over shifting suspected Covid-19 persons to quarantine
Ruckus in Bengaluru over shifting suspected Covid-19 persons to quarantine
Meerut hospital apologises for ad which said no entry to Muslims without Covid-19 test
Meerut hospital apologises for ad which said no entry to Muslims without Covid-19 test
‘Defective’ ICMR kits led to Covid-19 testing delays: Bengal
‘Defective’ ICMR kits led to Covid-19 testing delays: Bengal
Covid-19 Update: India’s coronavirus cases rise to 17,265, death toll at 543
Covid-19 Update: India’s coronavirus cases rise to 17,265, death toll at 543
‘Fast bowler with a sense of humour’: Gavaskar on Shoaib Akhtar
‘Fast bowler with a sense of humour’: Gavaskar on Shoaib Akhtar
7-seat Hyundai Creta side profile spotted clearly in latest spy picture
7-seat Hyundai Creta side profile spotted clearly in latest spy picture
Former Eng captain picks batsmen he would pay to watch, includes 1 Indian
Former Eng captain picks batsmen he would pay to watch, includes 1 Indian
5 Zoom security features you should know about
5 Zoom security features you should know about
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

dehradun news