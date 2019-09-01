3 men arrested for robbing drivers of their cars, money: Delhi police

delhi

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 05:05 IST

Delhi police on Saturday said they have arrested three men, one of them an undergraduate from Delhi University, involved in a series of carjacking and robbery cases. Police said the men targeted taxi drivers. They rammed their car into the taxis to start an argument. Soon as the driver stepped out of his car, they overpowered him and took control of his car. After abducting the driver, they robbed him of cash, ATM cards and fled with the vehicle after throwing the drivers out.

The arrested men are Amit Chand, 20, who is pursuing graduation from Delhi University’s school of open learning and his associates Sagar Kumar, 21, a class 10 drop out and previously involved in three cases of robberies and snatching and Sandeep Singh, 21, a class 12 pass out, also involved in three cases of robberies and snatching. Police claimed to have recovered a country made pistol, four stolen taxis and two motorcycles from the three men.

Deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said during the early hours of August 22, it was reported that three bike born robbers abducted a taxi driver in his Hyundai Xcent and later threw him out of the taxi near Ganda Nala in Dichaon Kalan afetr robbing him of valuables.

“Later we learnt that the same vehicle was used in another carjacking. A similar incident was again reported late on August 24 in Delhi Cantt area and was repeated on Tuesday in Dwarka Sector 18. In this incident the driver was also beaten mercilessly by three men and was robbed,” the DCP said.

Alphonse said in all the incidents reported three accused persons were involved. “Our teams followed the trends and analysed CCTV footages from within a five km radius of the carjacking spots. CCTV footages from ATMs were also collected. The surveillance led our teams to Najafgarh where the three suspects were spotted and one of them was identified as Sandeep Singh,” the DCP said.

He said, Singh’s criminal antecedents were verified he was found involved in a previous case of robbery. “He was apprehended over suspicion and during questioning he admitted his involvement in the carjacking cases and also revealed identities of his aides Chand and Kumar.

The police team then laid a trap to arrest the remaining two at Old Kakraula Palam Road on Friday. When challenged by the police team Chand pulled out a pistol and tried to fire on the police team but was overpowered along with Kumar,” the officer said.

With their arrest, eight cases of carjacking and robberies have been solved and efforts to trace the source of weapon are underway, Alphonse said.

First Published: Sep 01, 2019 05:05 IST